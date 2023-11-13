Watch | Unboxing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5

Samsung’s latest top-end folding smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, shows clearly that the South Korean consumer electronics giant has made significant progress in defining and developing this market segment.

The foldable display steals the spotlight, naturally, showcasing Samsung’s continued commitment to pushing the boundaries of smartphone innovation.

We delve into the powerhouse under the bonnet of the Galaxy Z Fold5, which is equipped with the latest processor technology and an upgraded camera system. In short, the Fold5 delivers exceptional performance and imaging capabilities.

Watch the unboxing video above to learn more about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5.