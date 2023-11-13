TCS+ | SOC-as-a-service: CYBER1 SOC and the future of cybersecurity

A robust security operations centre (SOC) that is well run and equipped with the latest technologies and expertise can help bolster the security posture of any organisation.

CYBER1 executives Simon Perry and Gerald Naude tell TechCentral’s TCS+ technology show about the investment and what it means for business.

Perry, who is chief technology officer at CYBER1, kicks off the discussion with a definition of an SOC, what they do and why they are increasingly important in the business landscape.

Naude, who heads the SOC, then talks about why the SOC-as-a-service model is gaining traction.

Topics covered in the interview include:

What customers are looking for in an SOC;

Why SOCs should go beyond detection and response and into the realm of consultancy;

The scale of CYBER1 SOC, what it offers clients and what sets it apart from other SOCs;

How CYBER1 SOC stays current with its security knowledge – an imperative in responding to constantly evolving and emerging threats;

How the SOC will serve customers not only in South Africa but around the world;

The challenge of finding the right skills to staff an SOC;

The compliance issues associated with operating an SOC;

Why CYBER1 SOC went through the effort of ensuring it is ISO 270001 compliant and what is involved; and

CYBER1’s white-labelled SOC solutions.

CYBER1 SOC offers ongoing monitoring of advanced threats across endpoints, networks, cloud environments and applications. Its services detect emerging, evolving and established threats through the latest threat intelligence and hunting. The SOC offers nimble detection and proactive response, delivering state-of-the-art automation and continuous business improvement.

Visit c1soc.com for more

