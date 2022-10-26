US Embassy warns of possible terrorist attack in Sandton

The US Embassy in South Africa on Wednesday warned that the US government has received information about a possible terrorist attack in Sandton this Saturday.

In a brief security alert, the embassy said: “The US government has received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg, South Africa, on 29 October 2022.

“There is no further information regarding the timing, method or target of the potential attack,” it said.

“The US Embassy has advised staff to avoid crowds of people and other large public gatherings in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg during the weekend of 29-30 October 2022.”

Read the US Embassy alert

Sandton, located about 15km north of the Johannesburg CBD, is home to the headquarters of many of South Africa’s biggest companies as well as many multinational businesses, including US firms. — © 2022 NewsCentral Media

