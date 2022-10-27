Meet the company innovating portable power solutions in Africa

EcoFlow, an eco-friendly energy solutions company, will soon introduce its industry-defining portable power stations, smart solar technology and the world’s first portable home battery with an expandable ecosystem in key West African markets.

Since 2017, EcoFlow has provided portable power stations, home backup power and eco-friendly off-grid solutions in over 100 markets including the US, Japan, China, Australia and Europe to reinvent the way the world accesses energy.

In July 2021, the EcoFlow Smart Home Ecosystem broke Kickstarter’s record for the most funded tech project on the crowdfunding platform before being named as one of Time magazine’s 100 best inventions of 2021.

Load shedding has become a critical issue for residents and businesses in South Africa. We are thrilled to introduce EcoFlow’s thoughtfully designed, smart and powerful energy solutions that effectively address the power needs of individuals and households around the world to the South African market.

EcoFlow was founded with a mission to empower people and communities through portable, clean, reliable power for lasting impact and by dethroning traditional petrol and diesel generators through innovation.

EcoFlow’s range of renewable portable power stations offers reliable, quiet and clean power as an alternative to traditional, outdated sources. The first products from EcoFlow’s powerful line-up, to be revealed in South Africa, will consist of:

River Max

The EcoFlow River Max is a portable solar power generator with an extra battery that doubles the capacity from 288Wh to 576Wh during situations when you need more power. The unique modular design gives you the freedom to adjust the power and portability through detaching the extra battery easily within seconds. Its EcoFlow X-Stream Charge technology recharges the power station from 0-80% within an hour, which is one of the fastest recharging rates on the market.

Delta Pro

With a baseline capacity of 3 600Wh that can be expanded up to 25 000Wh and a full suite of power-generation accessories including 400W Solar Panel, Solar Tracker and Smart Generator, the Delta Pro ecosystem can power pretty much any device on hand and is essentially home backup.

400W Solar Panel

With high solar output and an improved efficiency rating of 23%, you can charge your portable power station even faster than before. Each monocrystalline silicon cell is covered with ETFE film, protecting against debris, dirt and water. With an IP68 waterproof rating, this portable solar panel works safely in all kinds of weather.

“Our green technology aims to relieve global users from power insecurities in Africa and around the world. At EcoFlow, we believe that access to power is a fundamental right for every human being and our vision is to put power in people’s hands,” said Joy Wu, regional head of Latin America, Middle East and Africa & Asia-Pacific at Ecoflow.

EcoFlow was developed by a multidisciplinary group of engineers who combined years of experience and expertise in the battery industry to develop new innovations in portable power solutions.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is an ecofriendly energy solutions company. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has provided peace of mind to customers in over 100 markets through its Delta and River portable power stations and varied accessories. EcoFlow’s mission is to reinvent the way the world generates, stores and uses energy through creative, environmentally conscious innovation.

To learn more about EcoFlow and its range of products that will soon be available in South Africa, visit za.ecoflow.com.