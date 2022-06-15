‘Vision Booster’: a must-see innovation on Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Series

The future feels so much closer with Samsung’s latest release, the Galaxy S22 Series. This is a range of pioneering smartphones that incorporate style and durability, functionality and innovation – seamlessly. The Galaxy S22 Series was designed to enhance your mobile experience — transforming it into an unforgettable, exhilarating view of what a smartphone should be. With capabilities that challenge the convention of modern devices, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Series introduces one of its most innovative features: Vision Booster. Those who experience the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ or Galaxy S22 Ultra will really appreciate the way it enhances your view of everything you watch, scroll or stream.

Whether you choose Galaxy S22’s premium 6.1-inch display or Galaxy S22+’s 6.6-inch[1], each screen is built with intelligent Vision Booster technology that automatically adjusts the display to the lighting around you and enhances the colour contrast, so you can enjoy the best possible view of your content. Vision Booster technology also enables you to maximise everything you do and see on Galaxy S22 Ultra’s expansive screen even in bright sunlight.

The Galaxy S22 devices use the same principles for other aspects of the display

This particular feature dynamically adjusts the colour tones to improve the visuals on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Series’ screen under direct sunlight. It was created from the understanding that increasing the peak brightness of white alone isn’t enough to improve visibility in bright conditions. Vision Booster also works on mid-tones and shadows to raise them in ample proportions to ensure that your images or videos are clear. While this innovative feature only kicks in under direct sunlight, the Galaxy S22 devices use the same principles for other aspects of the display, including the screen contrast that adapts appropriately to its brightness and to the surroundings so that you never lose sight of what’s on your screen.

The Galaxy S22 Series provides incredible outdoor visibility with the enhanced display brightness of the Vision Booster but also through its intelligent algorithm. Enhanced Al camera features make every experience epic and helps create masterful shots from different angles and in different lighting conditions.

Remarkable

With its super-long-lasting batteries2, an incredibly powerful processor and Galaxy’s most intelligent camera yet, you’ll definitely enjoy how Vision Booster supports and enhances so many of the features that make these devices so remarkable.

Want to upgrade to Galaxy S22? Samsung has made it simple and rewarding. You can trade in an eligible older device and save on your upgrade to the Galaxy S22 Series3. You can trade in an eligible older device and save on your upgrade to the Galaxy S22 Series. You have until 30 June 2022 to receive a discount of R5 000 when you trade in for a Galaxy S22 or Galaxy S22+ and R7 000 on a Galaxy S22 Ultra3. Should you trade in at Vodacom you have until 6 July 20223 to receive a tariff reduction of up to R300/month. You can also can trade in qualifying non-Samsung devices, and Samsung can accept devices that have scratches on them – even those with a cracked screen. If it switches on, Samsung accepts it. Click here to take advantage of this very special trade-in offer.

1Display measurements are diagonal; the actual viewable area is smaller due to rounded corners and camera hole. 2Estimated against the usage profile of an average/typical user. Independently assessed by Strategy Analytics between 2021.12.08–12.20 in US and UK with pre-release versions of SM-S901, SM-S906, SM-S908 under default setting using 5G Sub6 networks (NOT tested under 5G mmWave network). Actual battery life varies by network environment, features and apps used, frequency of calls and messages, number of times charged, and many other factors. The total usage time with fully charged device may vary by usage behaviour. 3Terms and conditions apply. The value of the trade-in is based on the condition of the phone traded in and on qualifying phone.