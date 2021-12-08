Vodacom is making it easier for the poor to buy smartphones

Vodacom has launched Easy2Own, a new offering that it said will make it easier for consumers to afford smartphones.

Easy2Own allows customers on the Vodacom network to purchase a smartphone with a once-off deposit followed by monthly repayment over an 11-month period. They can settle the monthly payments via direct debit order or EFT.

Vodacom will offer devices from the Samsung portfolio, with an entry price point of R129 upfront and R99/month over the following 11 months. Other brands will be introduced later.

Customers who settle their monthly instalment on time will receive a 1GB data bundle, valid for seven days each month, “simply for honouring their agreement”, Vodacom said.

Responding to questions from TechCentral, the operator said non-Vodacom Sims are not supported. If a Sim from another operator is inserted, the device will be locked.

Also, if a debit order is unsuccessful, a 10-day grace period is provided after the invoice date to allow customers to make a direct payment into their Vodacom account. If this doesn’t happen in time, the device will be locked using an application called Knox Guard. – © 2021 NewsCentral Media