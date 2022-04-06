Vodacom launches R499 watch for use in emergencies

Vodacom is launching a cellular-connected watch that wearers can use to seek assistance from trusted contacts when they need it in an emergency.

The R499 Linea watch, which has no monthly subscription fees, features a panic button that can send an SMS to give pre-programmed trusted contacts and offer real-time location monitoring for up to 30 minutes.

“When required, the owner of the watch can simply push the panic button on the device, and their pre-determined trusted contacts will immediately receive an alert via SMS, with a date, a time and a live GPS location link to a map to click on,” Vodacom said.

The device is aimed particularly at senior citizens, who might need to call for assistance if, for example, they have fallen and can’t reach their phone.

The Linea has between two and three days of battery life from a full charge. It comes standard with an embedded Vodacom Sim. Once the watch is switched on, the user connects the watch to the Linea+ app, available for Android and iOS, to set up their trusted contacts.

Vodacom Terminals managing executive Davide Tacchino said in a statement that the Linea watch is a “core part” of the company’s product expansion strategy. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media