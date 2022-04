Apple WWDC 2022 to be hosted online again

Apple will host its annual developers’ conference in an online format for the third year in a row, from 6-10 June.

The iPhone maker is expected to provide updates on new software, including iOS 16, at the conference.

Prior to 2020, Apple hosted the Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California, with thousands of developers and Apple employees in attendance.

The event was moved completely online for the first time in June 2020 due to the pandemic. It was held in an online-only format last year, too.

This year, however, the company said it will host developers and students at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California on 6 June to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos along with the online attendees.

Apple released its low-cost version of iPhone SE with 5G capabilities at its annual spring (southern hemisphere autumn) product launch event last month.