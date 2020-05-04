Vodacom unveils first 5G deals - 800GB for R1 499 - TechCentral

Vodacom has unveiled its first fixed-wireless broadband plans using its newly launched 5G network. One plan offers 800GB of data for R1 499/month.

The plans, which include a router, start at R899/month for 100GB of data (plus 100GB late-night data) on a 24-month contract. That option includes a Nokia FastMile 5G Gateway router.

The prices go up from there, with a 400GB (plus 400GB late-night data) plan with a Huawei 5G CPE Pro router costing R1 799/month on a 24-month contract, or R1 499/month on a 36-month contract.

These are the new fixed-wireless plans, in order from cheapest to most expensive:

These prices are for fixed-wireless 5G services, like those offered by Rain. Vodacom said earlier on Monday that it is also offering the LG V50 5G smartphone to customers who want to access the network from a mobile device. Other 5G handsets will be offered over time.

The 5G network, which supports both mobile and fixed-wireless access, was built by both Liquid Telecom, with Vodacom roaming on its partner’s infrastructure, and by Vodacom itself, thanks to recently assigned emergency spectrum from communications regulator Icasa.

The network is available in certain parts of Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town for now, with further roll-outs planned in other parts of the country, the operator said on Monday.

“This network will support both mobile and fixed-wireless services and is currently available on 20 live 5G sites, 18 of which are in Gauteng and two in Cape Town,” it said.

Vodacom was able to fast-track the launch of 5G thanks to recently assigned temporary spectrum from Icasa for the duration of the national state of disaster declared to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. The operator said it expects to be able to continue using the same or similar frequencies after a spectrum auction, expected to take place later this year. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media