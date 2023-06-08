Volvo EX30: South Africa’s first ‘affordable’ premium EV

Volvo has made a significant entry into the compact and “affordable” electric SUV market with the long-awaited EX30. Launched globally this week, the vehicle will also be available in South Africa.

This full-EV model, positioned as the smallest SUV in Volvo’s line-up, offers a city- and budget-friendlier option for environmentally conscious consumers – and those who want to save money by not having to fill up with fuel.

The EX30 shares similarities with its larger sibling, the much more expensive EX90, also announced recently. However, the EX30 has subtle differences that give it a unique identity.

Volvo collaborated with tech giants including Google, Apple and Qualcomm in the EX30’s development

The design features a closed shield-grille, digitally rendered Thor’s Hammer headlights, split taillights and a familiar dashboard layout that will appeal to a younger audience. The EX30 also boasts an ascending waistline, creating the illusion of a “floating roof”, and muscular wheel arches that add to its distinctive appearance.

Inside the cabin, the EX30 combines minimalist Scandinavian aesthetics with modern technology. The dashboard is dominated by a 12.3-inch single-screen infotainment system. An interesting addition is a soundbar that stretches across the upper portion of the dashboard beneath the windshield, a first in the automotive industry.

To enhance the personalised experience, Volvo provides customers with a choice of four interior and five ambient lighting themes. Each theme is accompanied by an ambient soundscape. Volvo collaborated with tech giants including Google, Apple and Qualcomm in the EX30’s development.

Five models

The EX30 range consists of five variants, all capable of reaching a top speed of 180km/h (governed). While the models’ acceleration times and battery power differ slightly, overall performance and range is impressive. Here’s a breakdown of the line-up:

EX30 Core Single Motor

Acceleration: 0-100km/h in 5.7s

Battery: 51kWh

Power: 200kW

Torque: 343Nm

Range: 344km

Price: R775 900

EX30 Plus Single Motor Extended Range:

Acceleration: 0-100 km/h in 5.3s

Battery: 69kWh

Power: 200kW

Torque: 343Nm

Range: 480km

Price: R865 900

EX30 Plus Twin Motor Performance:

Acceleration: 0-100 km/h in 3.6s

Battery: 69kWh

Power: Not specified

Torque: Not specified

Range: 460km

Price: R935 900

EX30 Ultra Single Motor Extended Range:

Acceleration: 0-100 km/h in 5.3s

Battery: 69kWh

Power: Not specified

Torque: Not specified

Range: 480km

Price: R965 900

EX30 Ultra Twin Motor Performance:

Acceleration: 0-100 km/h in 3.6s

Battery: 69kWh

Power: 315kW

Torque: 543Nm

Range: 460km

Price: R995 900

How does the Volvo EX30 stack up against other EVs in South Africa in this price category? Great Wall Motors will soon introduce the GWM Ora, which , at R716 900, will be South Africa’s cheapest mainstream EV. The electric Mini Cooper from BMW Group, meanwhile, starts at R750 000, but has significantly worse range (215km) than both the Volvo and the GWM. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media