Webinar: Prioritising user experience in hybrid cloud

Cloud computing has moved out of hype into business as usual. Today, it is a critical component of almost every organisation’s IT strategy.

The 2020 rush to cloud, spurred by the global pandemic, solved the most immediate and pressing business problems, and, according to Gartner, saw an almost 30% surge in end-user growth in the 2020-2021 period. This growth, however, is predicted to see a sharp turnaround before the technology plateaus into something closer to a “steady and sure utility” up until 2025 and beyond.

Cisco, together with Altron Systems Integration, examines the current cloud landscape – and the most critical business challenges that need solving.

We dive into, among other topics, how user experience is key – and is threatened when apps are distributed across different locations. However, given the ubiquity of hybrid environments, how can organisations ensure that the user experience is not adversely impacted?

Organisations must ensure consistent application delivery, from any location or cloud environment, on any platform, anywhere in the world. This webinar unpacks the guidelines, and how to deliver consistency, together with a high user experience, governance and security. Full-stack observability, workload placement, and data repatriation are all discussed in detail.

