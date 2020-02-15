Weekend load shedding escalated to stage 3 - TechCentral

Stage-3 rotational load shedding will be implemented from 9am on Saturday until 5am on Monday, state-owned electricity utility Eskom said.

In a power alert, the company said despite the return to service of some units on Friday, stage-3 load shedding will be implemented to accommodate the shortage of capacity and to replenish emergency reserves.

“Diesel reserves for open-cycle gas turbines and water reserves for the hydro-pumped storage schemes were utilised extensively yesterday and overnight to supplement the shortage of capacity and are not at adequate levels to sustain the capacity shortage for today,” said Eskom.

As at 6am, unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 10.6GW while planned maintenance was at 6.6GW.

It added that as the system is vulnerable, any additional changes on the system may require a shift in stage at short notice.

Eskom also reminded South Africans that there is a possibility of increased load shedding over the next 18 months. — SANews