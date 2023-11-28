Wellavi, Digimune redefine holistic wellbeing in Africa

In a move to promote global wellbeing, Wellavi and Digimune have debuted a transformative wellness platform in Africa.

Building on the success of their US launch, Wellavi and Digimune are now redefining how individuals connect with wellness experts and embarking on a journey to holistic wellbeing.

Digimune MD Simon Campbell-Young believes Wellavi has the potential to revolutionise the wellness landscape. “We have introduced a platform that caters to both seasoned wellness coaches looking to inspire others and individuals beginning a personal wellness journey who are seeking guidance. It’s inspired by our desire to provide resources for total health and wellbeing.”

Connecting users with wellness experts

At the core of Wellavi’s philosophy is the commitment to connecting individuals with global wellness experts. The platform spans diverse categories, facilitating connections with life inspirers, financial experts, entrepreneurs, yoga gurus, dieticians, personal trainers, mental health coaches and more.

Campbell-Young says he envisions Wellavi as a global hub, transcending geographical boundaries to give users access to the best coaches worldwide.

A journey towards wellbeing

Guided by TrueSelf, the company’s self-assessment tool, Wellavi takes users through a comprehensive questionnaire to understand their goals and feelings.

Through intuitive recommendations, it connects users with the best-qualified experts based on their inputs, ensuring a personalised wellbeing journey that fosters cognitive wellbeing and resilience.

However, Campbell-Young says Wellavi is so much more than a platform; it’s a commitment to wellbeing across six dimensions:

Mental health

Social connections

Financial stability

Physical wellbeing

Intellectual stimulation

Professional growth

Democratising wellbeing

The platform aims to democratise wellbeing by making holistic wellness accessible to everyone, breaking down barriers to entry and ensuring that wellbeing is not a luxury but a fundamental right.

“Wellavi is the ideal guide to a better tomorrow, irrespective of the user’s starting point,” he adds.

The platform is packed with features such as a full questionnaire, diverse wellness categories, rigorous coach certification processes, and a 24/7 on-demand centre. Coaches are also able to offer pre-recorded classes and live-streamed interactive sessions.

The platform integrates with popular calendars, ensuring a hassle-free booking and payment process.

Enterprise ready

In addition, Wellavi is enterprise-ready, actively onboarding companies of all sizes. In this way, it is ideal for individuals seeking personal development, as well as corporations which prioritise employee wellbeing.

“The platform is fully equipped to guide users on their wellness journeys,” Campbell-Young said. “Whether a user is doing yoga in Ubud or attending a leadership class in Cape Town, Wellavi is the ultimate wellness destination.”

Wellavi CEO and co-founder Abdes Afras said: “I am thrilled about our Africa launch, as it underscores our commitment to prioritising wellbeing in today’s fast-paced world. The Wellavi collaboration with Digimune is not just about introducing a wellness platform; it’s about empowering individuals on their journey to becoming the best version of themselves. Our aim is to make wellbeing accessible to everyone. Together, we are excited to guide people towards better tomorrows, fostering growth, empowerment and holistic wellbeing.”

Join us at www.wellavi.com or via the app on Android and iOS to embark on your journey to wellbeing.