WhatsApp down in what appears to be a global outage

WhatsApp appears to be experiencing a global outage, with users turning to Twitter and other social media platforms to complain that they are unable to connect.

Website Downdetector.co.za reported a huge spike in WhatsApp outages reported from around 9am South African time. As of 9.55am, TechCentral was unable to connect to WhatsApp.

WhatsApp’s official account on Twitter has not yet made any mention of the outage.

Users in South Africa and around the world have come to rely heavily on Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp to communicate, conduct business and organise their lives.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” a WhatsApp spokesman was quoted as telling Reuters.

Update: WhatsApp appeared to be functioning again as of 10.45am, though there was still no word from Meta as to what caused the outage, which lasted nearly two hours. — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media

