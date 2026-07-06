Why ESG data is becoming core financial infrastructure

The financial sector is moving beyond traditional banking boundaries. Embedded finance is dissolving the line between financial and non-financial services, open banking is expanding ecosystems instead of products, and sustainability expectations are reshaping how institutions assess risk, allocate capital and engage customers. Underneath all of it sits something far less visible but increasingly critical: data.

Financial data, of course, but also ESG, operational impact, supply chain, carbon and governance data – data that needs to move across institutions, platforms, markets and regulatory frameworks with the same reliability and traceability as financial transactions themselves.

Across the highly regulated financial sector, sustainability is steadily shifting from a reporting exercise to an operational capability. The challenge is no longer simply collecting ESG information, but creating the infrastructure, interoperability and transparency needed to make that information usable, trustworthy and actionable at scale. As scrutiny around greenwashing intensifies and ESG frameworks evolve, the differentiator is shifting from sustainability ambition to sustainability credibility.

From compliance to infrastructure

For years, ESG initiatives lived at the edges of financial institutions. Sustainability teams operated separately from core technology and operations functions, reporting cycles were periodic and data was fragmented. That model is becoming difficult to sustain.

Regulatory frameworks across Europe continue to push sustainability deeper into financial operations, even amid broader simplification efforts. Climate risk, governance transparency, supply chain accountability and sustainable finance disclosures are becoming intertwined with how institutions evaluate resilience and long-term value.

Investor expectations are changing, too. According to Eurosif, European asset owners now apply ESG considerations to roughly half of their assets under management, while more than 60% say ESG regulation has improved standardisation across the market.

Investors want measurable impact, customers want transparency and regulators want auditable evidence. The result is a move away from sustainability as branding and towards sustainability as operational truth.

That transition creates a significant technology challenge. Many institutions still operate fragmented ESG ecosystems made up of spreadsheets, disconnected data providers, manual processes, siloed reporting tools and inconsistent methodologies. In practice, the problem is rarely a lack of data but rather the inability to integrate, contextualise, govern and operationalise it effectively.

The ESG data gap

One of the biggest barriers to scalable sustainable finance remains data quality and interoperability.

Financial institutions depend on vast volumes of ESG information from external providers, portfolio companies, internal systems, regulators and third-party platforms. But the data is often inconsistent, incomplete, delayed or difficult to verify. Different providers apply different methodologies, metrics change between jurisdictions, reporting standards evolve and organisations measure similar indicators in entirely different ways.

This creates a ripple effect across investment decisions, risk assessments, sustainability-linked products and disclosure obligations. Even within mature financial organisations, ESG information frequently sits across multiple disconnected environments, leaving data engineers, compliance functions, investment analysts and sustainability specialists working from slightly different versions of the same underlying information. That fragmentation introduces operational risk at precisely the moment sustainability data is becoming strategically important.

One of the biggest barriers to scalable sustainable finance remains data quality and interoperability

The challenge is particularly acute in investment and asset management, where firms must combine financial and non-financial data into decision-making models that remain explainable, traceable and regulator-ready.

Many institutions are now having to rethink how sustainability data moves through the organisation entirely. Matthew Barnard, head of financial services at software solutions company BBD, points to a recent project in which BBD worked with a global investment organisation to address the growing complexity of sustainability data integration, management and accessibility.

Disconnected environments

ESG information existed across multiple disconnected environments, making it difficult to establish consistent visibility, support investment decision making and maintain confidence in reporting outputs. The initiative created a unified, scalable data ecosystem that consolidates sustainability information from multiple sources into a centralised platform – improving the transparency, traceability and accessibility of ESG insights while reducing reliance on fragmented manual processes.

Importantly, Barnard notes, the challenge was not simply technical. It reflected a broader industry shift: financial institutions need digital foundations capable of treating ESG data with the same level of governance, reliability and operational importance as financial data itself.

Embedded finance meets embedded sustainability

Financial services themselves are becoming embedded into broader digital ecosystems. Banking products now surface inside retail platforms, mobility applications, SaaS ecosystems, healthcare platforms and digital marketplaces, with open banking and API-driven ecosystems accelerating the shift across Europe.

Open banking increasingly resembles critical infrastructure. In the UK alone, open banking user connections reached 16.5 million in 2025, while API calls climbed to 24 billion, up 27% year on year.

That evolution changes the role financial institutions play. Banks are no longer simply product manufacturers; they are becoming infrastructure participants inside wider digital ecosystems. The same principle is beginning to apply to sustainability.

Rather than existing as isolated ESG products or reporting exercises, sustainability considerations are being embedded directly into customer journeys, investment workflows, credit decisions and operational systems. A lending decision may incorporate climate exposure data. Investment platforms may surface sustainability preferences within portfolio construction. Supply chain financing may depend on verified sustainability metrics from multiple external ecosystems.

This creates a new level of technical complexity: institutions must build architectures capable of integrating high-volume, high-variability sustainability data into operational systems never designed for it, while maintaining governance, security, auditability and performance.

Interoperability over perfection

One of the most important shifts in sustainable finance is the growing recognition that perfect ESG data may never exist.

“We see the real differentiator as an institution’s ability to integrate and operationalise imperfect data intelligently. That requires strong data governance, scalable engineering foundations, API-led integration strategies, lineage tracking and flexible architectures capable of adapting as standards evolve,” says Barnard.

The future of sustainable finance, he says, may depend less on who owns the most data and more on who can create the most trusted and interoperable data ecosystems. The International Platform on Sustainable Finance continues to identify interoperability between sustainable finance frameworks as a major priority for global financial systems.

For financial institutions, the long-term challenge is building adaptable digital foundations capable of supporting continuous change. “We don’t see sustainability as separate from digital transformation. Rather, it is becoming one of the forces driving it,” says Barnard.

The next phase of financial innovation

For years, digital transformation in banking focused on customer experience: faster onboarding, better apps, frictionless payments and personalisation. Those priorities still matter, but the next phase is increasingly tied to trust, transparency, resilience and operational intelligence.

The institutions that succeed will be those capable of connecting sustainability data, financial data, operational systems and ecosystem partners into coherent, adaptable platforms that support both compliance and innovation. In that environment, sustainability data stops being a reporting burden and becomes strategic infrastructure – and the institutions that recognise that shift early may be best positioned to compete in the next era of financial services.