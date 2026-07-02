The data sovereignty rules African and EU firms can’t ignore

Cloud platforms have become the primary building block for how organisations build, scale and operate digital services. But as data flows across geographical boundaries, questions of where it lives, who can access it and which laws govern it have moved from niche compliance concerns to central architectural decisions.

For organisations spanning Europe and South Africa, data residency and sovereignty are already core to cloud architecture, risk management and regulatory strategy. The rest of the African continent, now waking up to the power of the cloud, faces the same reckoning.

The shift towards distributed systems is accelerating the challenge. Gartner predicted that by 2025, 75% of enterprise-generated data would be created and processed outside traditional centralised data centres, driven by cloud, edge computing and AI workloads. As data decentralises, managing residency and sovereignty grows more complex — and regulatory scrutiny is intensifying, from GDPR and the Schrems II ruling in Europe to Popia and emerging frameworks across Africa.

Residency vs sovereignty vs localisation

For CIOs and CTOs, the implication is clear: data sovereignty is no longer a compliance afterthought but a core design decision.

Residency vs sovereignty vs localisation — the terms are often used interchangeably but describe different things:

Data residency is where data is physically stored. Organisations may choose locations for operational reasons, but legal requirements often dictate where certain categories of data must reside. Cloud providers increasingly let organisations select where storage and processing occur.

Data sovereignty is the legal authority that governs data. Even a global company’s data remains subject to the laws of the country in which it is stored — a critical point when third-party providers handle the data or governments have legal authority to request access.

Data localisation is the strictest form: governments require certain data to remain within national borders, sometimes with restrictions on processing or remote access. Though not universally applied, localisation is becoming more visible in financial services, telecommunications and the public sector.

The EU: high regulation, high enforcement

Europe has one of the most mature regulatory environments for data sovereignty. GDPR sets strict rules on how personal data is collected, processed and transferred, and requires that cross-border transfers offer protection equivalent to EU standards — through mechanisms such as standard contractual clauses and transfer impact assessments introduced after Schrems II reshaped EU-US transfers.

Serious violations can draw fines of up to €20-million or 4% of global annual turnover, whichever is higher. Emerging frameworks such as the EU Data Act and AI Act are raising expectations further around transparency, access governance and the responsible use of AI training data.

Africa: strengthening but fragmented

African data protection regulation is evolving fast. More than 35 African countries have now enacted national data protection laws. South Africa’s Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia), Nigeria’s Data Protection Act and Kenya’s Data Protection Act are among the most influential frameworks shaping how organisations handle personal data and cross-border transfers.

Unlike the EU’s unified regime, though, Africa’s landscape remains fragmented, with each country setting its own rules on residency, transfers and oversight. For multinationals, that means residency decisions must account for several regulatory regimes at once.

“Because of the proximity of nations within the African region, the collaborative effort in cross-border business, and the growing proliferation of cloud on the continent, it will be interesting to see how these data protection laws are not only tested, but enacted as the continent takes its seat as a global citizen,” said BBD CIO and head of cloud managed services Tony van der Linden.

Delivery location is increasingly part of the conversation too: organisations must weigh not only where data is stored, but where the teams building and operating those systems sit. This is one reason South Africa has emerged as a trusted delivery location for international technology services, combining Popia’s protections, a mature financial and regulatory environment and close time-zone alignment with Europe — letting organisations expand engineering capacity while keeping oversight of data governance and compliance.

The hidden risks of getting it wrong

Residency decisions are often treated as infrastructure details, but the risks are far-reaching:

Regulatory penalties, particularly under GDPR

Operational disruption if data cannot legally cross borders during outages or incidents

Vendor lock-in where providers lack compliant regional infrastructure

Foreign jurisdiction access, where governments may legally compel providers to disclose data

AI compliance challenges when training models on cross-border datasets

Loss of customer trust when organisations cannot explain where data resides

Designing for sovereignty

Meeting sovereignty requirements does not mean abandoning global cloud platforms — it means thoughtful architecture. Key approaches include:

Region-specific deployments: Run workloads in approved jurisdictions or local cloud regions wherever possible

Run workloads in approved jurisdictions or local cloud regions wherever possible Separated storage, processing and access layers: Keep sensitive data in-country while anonymised analytics or metadata processing happen elsewhere

Keep sensitive data in-country while anonymised analytics or metadata processing happen elsewhere Encrypt everything: At rest, in transit and in use, with customer-managed keys

At rest, in transit and in use, with customer-managed keys Zero-trust access controls: Identity-based governance so only authorised individuals reach sensitive data, reducing cross-border and third-party risk

Identity-based governance so only authorised individuals reach sensitive data, reducing cross-border and third-party risk Sovereignty-aware AI: Federated learning or local training pipelines let models learn without centralising sensitive data across borders

Disaster-recovery environments need the same care, so failover systems do not move regulated data into non-compliant jurisdictions.

Practical steps for CIOs and CTOs

Sovereignty should become a standard part of platform governance. Practical actions include mapping how data flows across jurisdictions, identifying regulated data categories, validating provider regions and compliance certifications, running regular sovereignty impact assessments, ensuring AI workloads respect locality constraints and enforcing strong data-lifecycle governance.

Compliance as strategic advantage

More than 160 countries now have some form of data protection legislation. Organisations that treat residency and sovereignty as architectural fundamentals reduce regulatory risk, build trust with customers and regulators, and create platforms that operate confidently across jurisdictions.

“As cloud adoption accelerates and AI-driven systems become more prevalent, the sovereignty of data will increasingly shape how digital platforms are designed, deployed and governed,” said Van der Linden.

The message for technology leaders is clear: data sovereignty is no longer just about compliance. It is about building resilient, responsible systems that operate securely at global scale.

About BBD

A leading international provider of bespoke software solutions, BBD’s four decades of technical and domain expertise spans the education, financial services, insurance, gaming, telecommunications and public sectors. BBD employs over 1 200 highly skilled, motivated and experienced IT professionals, curating flexible teams from our hubs across South Africa, India, Netherlands, Portugal and the UK. BBD is a 51% black-owned and level-1 B-BBEE partner, with a 135% B-BBEE recognition. For more, visit www.bbdsoftware.com.