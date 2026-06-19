BBD’s new FinOps white paper: your road map to kill cloud waste

Driven by an early industry rush to prioritise agility over efficiency, massive cloud infrastructure scale has left behind a costly legacy of financial fragility. Addressing this widespread corporate vulnerability, international software development and cloud specialist BBD has announced the publication of its latest comprehensive white paper, Architecting Cloud Value: A FinOps Approach to Driving Bottom-Line Performance.

The resource challenges the traditional, reactive approach to cloud cost management, which treats ballooning bills as an accounting issue and reframes cloud optimisation as a fundamental engineering discipline. According to the white paper, mature AWS environments regularly carry between 15% and 40% in recoverable, silent waste caused by overprovisioning, data transfer inefficiencies and unmanaged orphaned assets.

When companies initially rushed to the cloud, speed to market trumped efficiency, leaving behind a trail of uncontrolled consumption that quietly erodes corporate margins. The industry went fast. Now it needs to go right. “Cloud spend directly impacts gross margin; if your architecture is inefficient, your business is inefficient,” says BBD’s head of cloud, Tony van der Linden.

A structural framework for ‘cloud-correct’ operations

The white paper moves beyond basic cost-cutting tips to outline an architectural blueprint across several critical FinOps pillars:

The path of least resistance (and cost): Unpacking the seven silent vectors of unmanaged network leakage (including cross-AZ traffic, NAT gateways and transit gateways) and proving why designing for traffic proximity is essential to avoid “international roaming charges” on an organisation’s own infrastructure.

Unpacking the seven silent vectors of unmanaged network leakage (including cross-AZ traffic, NAT gateways and transit gateways) and proving why designing for traffic proximity is essential to avoid “international roaming charges” on an organisation’s own infrastructure. The commitment toolkit: A strategic guide to using AWS savings plans to fund agility rather than constrain it, enforcing the mandate to optimise and right-size before you commit.

A strategic guide to using AWS savings plans to fund agility rather than constrain it, enforcing the mandate to optimise and right-size before you commit. Eradicating silent waste: How to actively track and shut down hidden cost leaks, specifically targeting zombie EBS volumes, snapshot bloat, ghost networking and non-production overengineering.

How to actively track and shut down hidden cost leaks, specifically targeting zombie EBS volumes, snapshot bloat, ghost networking and non-production overengineering. Preventative governance: Implementing the four pillars of automated boundary enforcement: infrastructure as code (IaC), role separation, service control policies (SCPs) and mandatory “tag or deny” rules

Proven, real-world execution

The white paper bridges theory and reality through deep-dive operational case studies detailing BBD’s architectural interventions for major enterprises, including:

The telecommunications and retail sectors: Eliminating NAT gateway surcharges using AWS PrivateLink and automating tag enforcement via AWS config rules to halt orphan asset accumulation

Eliminating NAT gateway surcharges using AWS PrivateLink and automating tag enforcement via AWS config rules to halt orphan asset accumulation Shyft (forex trading platform) : Designing a layered commitment model pairing an elastic, event-driven serverless edge with a predictable, highly optimised stable compute core.

Designing a layered commitment model pairing an elastic, event-driven serverless edge with a predictable, highly optimised stable compute core. Cell C (MVNO platform scale):Migrating core subscriber management systems to a lean, capacity-modelled AWS topology capable of scaling to support eight South African MVNOs while cutting operator onboarding timelines from years to six months.

Stop bleeding cloud spend – download the blueprint

Don’t let inefficient architecture quietly erode your margins. Industry professionals, chief financial officers, chief technology officers and cloud infrastructure managers can access the full tactical road map immediately here.

For more, get in touch with a BBD cloud expert to start your journey to cloud cost savings now.

About BBD

A leading international provider of bespoke software solutions, BBD’s four decades of technical and domain expertise spans the education, financial services, insurance, gaming, telecommunications and public sectors. BBD employs over 1 200 highly skilled, motivated and experienced IT professionals, curating flexible teams from our hubs across South Africa, India, Netherlands, Portugal and the UK. BBD is a 51% black-owned and level-1 B-BBEE partner, with a 135% B-BBEE recognition. For more, visit www.bbdsoftware.com.