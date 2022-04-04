Why every business is now a call centre business

When the first case of Covid-19 in South Africa was reported around 5 March 2020, most of us had no idea how our worlds were about to change. In a matter of two short years, video conferencing, remote working and digital transformation have become ingrained in the global psyche. We’ll never go back to the way things were before the pandemic – especially in terms of how we work and communicate.

Our newfound flexibility finds us demanding more from the communication technologies we use because they are more than just “nice to haves” — they have become our bread and butter, and in many cases, they have seamlessly replaced the brick and mortar offices, reception desks and boardrooms we once knew so well.

The customer is king – and more impatient than ever

Whether a consumer is trying to find a replacement pool pump or would like to speak to an expert about investing in forex, the common denominator is that they want concrete answers quickly.

Two of the most notable gifts (or curses) digital transformation has provided are speed and better quality service. We expect instant gratification, and any company that can’t give it to us will probably lose out to one that can.

Zendesk’s 2021 Customer Experience Trends Report noted that 80% of people surveyed said they would take their business to a competitor after more than one bad customer service experience. Another 2018 Customer Service Expectations survey revealed that 68% of respondents would pay more for products and services from companies with a strong record of good customer service.

Whether you sell pool pumps, forex, avocados or anything else, the same principle applies. Speedy, efficient service will differentiate you from the competition. And those factors are anchored by the customer communication tools you have at your disposal.

There’s more to call centres than you think

Some customers (like Gen-Xers) prefer to speak to a company representative on the phone to get their instant gratification. Many others (like millennials and most younger people) would rather not speak to anyone at all. But they still want their questions answered quickly. A VoIP, cloud-based business telephone solution can help your business provide speedy answers to Gen-Xers and millennials alike.

Integrated, cloud-hosted business phone systems are the backbone of many call centres. And in the context of our current digitally driven world, call centres have changed as much as other industries have.

It’s entirely possible that the last consultant you spoke to when you called your medical aid provider was not sitting in an open-plan office surrounded by other call centre agents as you might expect. They were probably fielding your call from the comfort of their own home. No matter what business you’re in, you can take advantage of the same technology.

Whether you run a start-up or work for a gigantic corporate entity, with VoIP call centre technology you can connect anything from three to 1 000-plus employees without having to use a cumbersome network of wires or being confined to a single location.

Because the calls are made over the Internet, you can field calls from customers anywhere via your mobile device or laptop, or you can set up automated options that can answer simple queries without any human contact needed – bonus for those millennials.

There is more to modern-day, cloud-hosted call centre technology than just voice calls. The systems can also be integrated with third-party platforms like Microsoft Teams, Freshworks’ digital ticketing solution Freshdesk, Zoho CRM and Zendesk. What that means for your business is multiple channels of telephonic and online communication and customer support tools, all linked to one system.

Bob Dylan said, “There is nothing so stable as change.” It’s not just big medical aid call centres or sales teams that can benefit from call centre technology anymore. In the age of rapid digital transformation and multichannel connections with customers, it’s for everyone. You might be pleasantly surprised to find that moving with the times is easier than you thought.

