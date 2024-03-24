Why you really should strive for ‘inbox zero’

How do you manage your e-mails? Are you an “inbox zero” kind of person, or do you just leave thousands of them unread?

Our new study, published today in the journal Information Research, suggests that leaving all your e-mails in the inbox is likely to leave you dissatisfied with your personal records management.

In an exploratory survey, we asked participants how they dealt with their personal records such as bills, online subscriptions and similar items. Many of these arrive by e-mail.

Only half of respondents who left all their e-mail in the inbox were satisfied with their records management

We found that most respondents left their electronic records in their e-mail. Only half saved items such as bills and other documents to other locations, like their computer or the cloud. But having a disorganised inbox also led to problems, including missing bills and losing track of important correspondence.

Receiving bills, insurance renewals and other household documents by e-mail saves time and money, and reduces unnecessary paper use.

However, there are risks involved if you don’t stay on top of your electronic records. Respondents in our research reported issues such as lapsed vehicle registration, failing to cancel unwanted subscriptions and overlooking tax deductions because it was too much trouble finding the receipts.

This suggests late fines and other e-mail oversights could be costing people thousands of rand each year.

Everything in the inbox

In addition to the financial costs, research suggests that not sorting and managing electronic records makes it more difficult to put together the information needed at tax time, or for other high-stakes situations, such as loan applications.

We surveyed over 300 diverse respondents on their personal electronic records management. Most of them were from Australia, but we also received responses from other countries, such as the UK, US, Switzerland, Portugal and elsewhere.

Two-thirds of the respondents used their e-mail to manage personal records, such as bills, receipts, subscriptions and more. Of those, we found that once respondents had dealt with their e-mail, about half of them would sort the e-mails into folders, while the other half would leave everything in the inbox.

While most sorted their workplace e-mail into folders, they were much less likely to sort their personal e-mail in the same way.

The results also showed that only half (52%) of respondents who left all their e-mail in the inbox were satisfied with their records management, compared to 71% of respondents who sorted their email into folders.

Of the respondents who saved their paperwork in the cloud (Google Drive, iCloud, Dropbox and similar), 83% reported being satisfied with their home records management.

The study was exploratory, so further research will be needed to see if our findings apply more universally. However, our statistical analysis did reveal practices associated with more satisfactory outcomes, and ones that might be better to avoid.

Based on the responses, we have identified three main problems with leaving all your e-mail in the inbox.

Our findings suggest a set of practices that can help you get on top of your electronic records

First, users can lose track of the tasks that need to be done. For example, a bill that needs to be paid could slip down the line unnoticed, drowned by other e-mails.

Second, relying on search to re-find e-mails means you need to know exactly what you’re looking for. For example, at tax time, searching for charity donation receipts depends on remembering what to search for, as well as the exact wording in the e-mail containing the receipt.

Third, many bills and statements are not sent as attachments to e-mails, but rather as hyperlinks. If you change your bank or another service provider, those hyperlinks may not be accessible at a later date. Not being able to access missing payslips from a former employer can also cause issues.

4 tips for better records management

When we asked respondents to nominate a preferred location for keeping their personal records, they tended to choose a more organised format than their current behaviour. Ideally, only 8% of the respondents would leave everything in their e-mail inbox, unsorted.

Our findings suggest a set of practices that can help you get on top of your electronic records and prevent stress or financial losses:

Sort your e-mail into category folders, or save records in folders in the cloud or on a computer;

Download documents that are not attached to e-mails or sent to you – such as utility bills and all your payslips;

Put important renewals in your calendar as reminders; and

Delete junk mail and unsubscribe, so that your inbox can be turned into a to-do list.

The author, Matt Balogh, is adjunct lecturer, University of New England