Picking the winning cryptocurrencies in 2024

We may have entered another high-growth period for the crypto market, with its total value hitting US$2-trillion for the first time since April 2022. That’s about R38-trillion at today’s rand/dollar exchange rate.

Bitcoin, or BTC, accounts for just over half of the total crypto market value. This means that the world’s largest cryptocurrency is now by itself more valuable than the combined worth of all companies listed on the JSE.

How has the market performed in the last 12 months?

The crypto market soared by 76.1% over the past year, far outpacing the JSE Top 40 Index’s negative return of 12.9% as well as the S&P 500 index’s AI-fuelled return of 18.9%.

Notably, the crypto space had standout performers apart from bitcoin. Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency, saw its value jump by 69.9%, while solana (SOL), now ranking fourth, surged an astonishing 314% over the year.

Altify’s leading ETF-style Crypto Bundles, the Top 20 Market (T20M) and Top 10 Market (T10M), saw significant gains, thanks in part to the outstanding performances of bitcoin and solana. Both Crypto Bundles recorded gains of over 90%, showcasing one of the key advantages of diversification in the dynamic crypto market. This strategy highlights how investing in smaller emerging crypto assets, or “altcoins”, can yield impressive returns.

What has led to crypto’s revival?

Sean Sanders, CFA charterholder and the CEO of Altify, leads the Cape Town-based investment platform that offers an easy-to-use mobile app to its 80 000 users and is backed by notable investors, including Sabvest, a specialty investment group listed on the JSE. Sanders shares the three main factors fuelling the growth of the crypto market.

1. Bitcoin ETF approval

The SEC approved the first Bitcoin ETFs on 11 January, attracting $3.9-billion in net inflows. Sanders calls this “a monumental step forward for cryptocurrency, enhancing its legitimacy after years of scepticism”.

2. Bitcoin halving

Set for this April, the bitcoin halving cuts new bitcoin creation by 50%, reducing its inflation rate. This event, which boosts media attention, historically leads to higher crypto prices.

3. Shifting inflation expectations

Improved investor sentiment towards lower inflation could decrease interest rates soon. This makes high-risk investments, including cryptocurrencies and tech stocks, more appealing for growth.

Which cryptocurrencies will be the winners in 2024?

“It’s impossible to know for sure which cryptocurrencies will be the star performers of the upcoming year,” Sanders said. “Trying to pick individual winners in the crypto market is more akin to gambling than investing.

“It carries a high level of risk due to the market’s inherent volatility and the early-stage nature of this evolving industry. This is exactly why we at Altify created our Crypto Bundles — to offer a smarter investing approach where you can invest in the future of crypto, or a crypto sector, rather than just a specific coin.

Like an exchange-traded fund (ETF) or index fund, Altify’s Crypto Bundles allow you to easily and cost effectively diversify across the entire crypto market, or into a more focused crypto sector like DeFi (decentralised finance), the metaverse or web 3.0 with just one investment.

You can think of a Crypto Bundle like buying the JSE Top 40 or S&P 500 index, but for crypto.

Each of Altify’s 13 Crypto Bundles automatically updates every month. This ensures that you own the largest, and by default the biggest, success stories in the crypto space, with the underperformers being automatically removed.

This approach offers a hassle-free method to secure widespread exposure in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape, without the need for continuous management or extensive research.

Low fees and starting amounts

Altify has no sign-up, no deposit and no monthly subscription fees. You can begin investing with as little as R150.

There are also no lock-up periods like with other investment funds, which means you can sell your investment at any time and withdraw your returns.

Altify charges a 0.50% transaction fee for both buys and sells and a 0.17%/month rebalancing fee (only for Crypto Bundles).

