World Rugby debuts free streaming platform ahead of RWC

World Rugby is launching RugbyPass TV, a streaming platform that provides free access to content, including live-streamed games – but probably not all of it will be viewable by South Africans.

RugbyPass TV will stream “extended highlights” of matches from the Rugby World Cup 2023, which is taking place in France. Kick-off is on 8 September. However, it’s not entirely clear whether the games themselves will be live-streamed.

“World Rugby is excited to announce the launch of RugbyPass TV, a world-class streaming platform created to connect rugby fans across the globe more deeply with the game they love, for free,” the organisation said in a statement on Friday.

It represents a key strategy in our mission to make rugby truly global by making the sport more accessible

World Rugby has specified that it will only work in territories where it has no deals, or rightsholders are not showing all matches live. This may preclude South Africans from streaming some games from World Rugby as MultiChoice Group’s SuperSport holds the regional broadcasting rights for many key international rugby tournaments, including the World Cup.

But where deals do not exist or where rightsholders are not showing all the matches live, live games will be provided, World Rugby said in a statement.

World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin said: “This important move builds on the recent acquisition of RugbyPass and the strengthening of our fan engagement capability. It represents a key strategy in our mission to make rugby truly global by making the sport more accessible and more relevant to more people.

RWC 2023

“This is a statement of intent to set the sport up for success, for all our unions, regions and the wider rugby ecosystem,” Gilpin said. World Rugby chief marketing officer James Rothwell added: “We want to deepen the connection rugby has with new and existing fans…”

A newly developed match centre and editorial hub on RugbyPass.com will provide rugby fans with more data and statistics, while a new Fantasy Rugby offering on the World Cup 2023 mobile app is World Rugby’s first venture into gaming.

RugbyPass TV was launched on Friday and features more than 200 hours of content, including previous World Cup highlights and documentaries. Rugby fans can access the service through their computer’s internet browser or by downloading the app via the Apple App Store and Google Play store. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media