X down for users worldwide (update: fixed)

Social media platform X and X Pro suffered outages globally early on Thursday, according to Downdetector.com.

Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, were unable to view posts on the social media site with a message that said “Welcome to X!”

Users encountered loading issues on X Pro, formerly TweetDeck, with a message that said: “Waiting for posts.”

Over 47 000 US users faced access issues with X and X Pro, according to Downdetector data.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.

TechCentral was unable to access X or X Pro as of 8.15am SAST. However, by 9am, it appeared that the issue had been resolved. — Urvi Dugar, (c) 2023 Reuters