X to open Grok chatbot to all paying users

Elon Musk said artificial intelligence start-up xAI’s chatbot, Grok, will be enabled for all premium subscribers of social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

He announced it in a post on X, without revealing any more details. Previously, the chatbot was available only to Premium+ subscribers.

As more advertisers move away from the social media platform, the billionaire has stressed reducing the company’s reliance on ads and has turned his focus to more attractive subscription plans.

Earlier this month, Musk said xAI would open-source Grok after he sued OpenAI for allegedly abandoning its original mission in favour of a for-profit model.

The move could give the public free access to experiment with the code behind the technology and aligns xAI with firms such as Meta Platforms and France’s Mistral, both of which have open-source AI models. — Aishwarya Jain, (c) 2024 Reuters