Xiaomi opens its first retail store in South Africa

Fast-growing Chinese smartphone and consumer electronics brand Xiaomi has opened its first retail store in South Africa.

The “experience store” will be opened officially at Sandton City in Johannesburg on 29 October but is already trading.

Apart from the smartphones for which the Chinese brand is best known, the store will also showcase its range of AIoT (artificial intelligence plus internet of things) products, including smartwatches, speakers, robot vacuum cleaners, home security cameras and TV streaming boxes.

Xiaomi — it’s pronounced shau-mee — has emerged as a major player in China’s consumer electronics industry and is the third largest smartphone vendor globally. It was founded in 2010 and is listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media

