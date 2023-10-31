Zoom Flex – Zoom Fibre’s pay-as-you-go fibre solution

Zoom Fibre’s newly launched Zoom Flex promises to keep South Africa connected, no matter your budget.

Zoom Flex is a prepaid fibre solution that allows customers to pay only for what they need, tailoring their connectivity to their affordability and needs. With Zoom Flex, there’s no need to commit to costly long-term contracts that leave customers feeling restricted and frustrated at the end of each month.

Enjoy fibre your way

Zoom Flex is the solution South Africans have been searching for, with the dependency on connectivity and remote operations growing each day.

Personalised experience: Every user’s internet consumption varies—be it a student attending online classes, a professional working remotely, or a family streaming movies over the weekend. Zoom Fibre acknowledges this diversity, with Zoom Flex allowing users to tailor their connectivity based on actual needs rather than being confined to a one-size-fits-all plan.

Stay connected with Zoom Flex

Embrace the freedom of flexibility with Zoom Flex and keep your home or business connected. Now,South Africans have the power to settle for a solution that aligns with their needs and budgets.

Are you ready to level up? Give it a try here!