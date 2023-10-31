This way to frictionless e-commerce payments

If you are ready to shake up your e-commerce business like never before, you will be thrilled to know of a game-changing partnership that will skyrocket your venture: Walletdoc has partnered with Capitec Bank to bring convenience to online shoppers as well as e-commerce businesses.

Walletdoc, in partnership with Capitec, one of South Africa’s largest banks, provides an integrated solution that streamlines payments and offers a range of features and benefits through the Capitec Pay payment option.

Streamlined payments with Capitec Pay

Capitec Pay is an integrated EFT solution that enhances the payment experience for not only shoppers but businesses, too, allowing easy, fast and secure online EFT payments. Customers can securely and instantly pay online by entering their phone number, ID number or Capitec Bank account number. Security is ensured via the in-Capitec Bank app approval.

The Walletdoc and Capitec Pay integration will help e-commerce businesses to reduce failed payments and abandoned carts, driving revenue for their business.

With more than 20 million South Africans already banking with Capitec, the partnership presents the opportunity to attract more customers.

Designed to future-proof e-commerce businesses

Capitec Pay offers numerous benefits for merchants. Firstly, it provides for an easy and convenient payment process, enhancing customer satisfaction and increasing sales potential.

Secondly, by accessing the large customer base of Capitec accountholders, merchants can expand their reach and revenue. Capitec Pay ensures secure transactions, instilling trust in customers and protecting merchants from fraud.

It also offers cost-effective solutions with lower transaction fees, improving profitability.

Lastly, Capitec Pay seamlessly integrates with Walletdoc’s existing payment gateway, enabling a smooth transition for merchants without disruptions.

All-in-one payment solution for business

Walletdoc is a proudly South African technology company offering payment solutions designed to make getting paid easy by offering card and EFT solutions all under one roof – both online and in-store.

Walletdoc simplifies financial management by providing real-time updates and notifications of payment-related activities.

Merchants can track their transaction history on the web or in Walletdoc’s business app, ensuring complete control over their finances. Bank-level security measures are implemented to protect personal and financial information.

Make your life easier with Walletdoc and Capitec Pay

Business owners can sign up on the Walletdoc website to register their business account and gain access to a world of payment services. This streamlined approach saves time and allows business owners to focus on productivity and growth.

Walletdoc stands out from other digital payment gateways with its technology-led approach. This is evident in Walletdoc being first to market in sub-Saharan Africa with Visa and Mastercard’s tokenisation service, Click2Pay and soon to be launched Visa’s digital authentication framework which will reduce the friction associated with 3D Secure authentication.

In conclusion, Walletdoc is the solution for businesses seeking to streamline their payment processing. With its smart features, secure payments and user-friendly interface, Walletdoc provides an all-in-one payment gateway solution.

Contact Walletdoc today to make getting paid easy – and experience the benefits of Walletdoc and Capitec Pay.