4Sight Holdings in JV with former Mr Price CIO - TechCentral

4Sight Holdings in JV with former Mr Price CIO

JSE-listed technology company 4Sight Holdings has formed a partnership with Unplugg Group, an IT company led by former Mr Price chief information officer Antony Hlungwane.

The joint venture, called 4Sight Unplugg, is 51% owned by Unplugg and 49% by 4Sight. It is a level-2 broad-based black economic empowerment provider, 4Sight said in a statement on Tuesday.

Unplugg was founded in 2006 and has two subsidiaries, Unplugg Software Solutions (the founding division) and Unplugg Consulting Solutions.

4Sight Unplugg’s board will be led by Hlungwane.

Other board members are Kagiso Seshoka, who heads up strategy and marketing at Unplugg, and Themba Gumbi, head of client engagement and sales at Unplugg.

4Sight’s nominees are its CEO, Tertius Zitzke, and director of business development Christiaan Leboho. — © 2020 NewsCentral Media