5 cheapest electric cars in South Africa

Despite their promising potential to reduce carbon emissions and reliance on fossil fuels, electric cars have historically carried a hefty price tag compared to their traditional petrol- and diesel-powered counterparts.

This stark contrast in cost has long been a barrier for many prospective buys, limiting the accessibility of EVs to a select few.

South Africa, like many other countries, has grappled with this affordability dilemma, where the initial investment in an EV is often outweighed in the long-term through savings in fuel and maintenance costs.

High upfront costs have meant the transition to electric mobility has been slower than hoped

But those high upfront costs have meant the transition to electric mobility has been slower than hoped. Until recently, most EV models for sale in South Africa have fetched at least R1-million. But the picture – despite high import duties on EVs relative to their internal combustion engine rivals – is starting to shift, and quickly, too.

With this in mind, TechCentral compiled a list of the five most affordable electric cars available in South Africa, all of them available for under R1-million, challenging the notion that going green comes with a crazy price tag.

The Eva City Blitz, which is basically a souped-up golf cart, and is currently the cheapest EV in South Africa. Read on to see which other vehicles are on the list.

5. Mini Cooper SE Hatch

BMW Group, which owns Mini, has installed the lithium-ion high-voltage battery pack and the electric motor from the BMW i3 S into a Mini Cooper body. Range is disappointing compared to other models, though.

Price: From R815 200

From R815 200 Motor: Permanent magnet synchronous front

Permanent magnet synchronous front Power: 135kW

135kW Top speed: 150km/h

150km/h Range: Up to 215km (claimed)

Up to 215km (claimed) Torque: 270Nm

270Nm Energy consumption: 17.5kWh/100km

17.5kWh/100km Seat capacity: 4

4 Service plan/warranty: 3 years/unlimited km

4. Volvo EX30

This compact EV marks a significant shift for the Swedish brand as it embraces an all-electric platform. While Volvo labels it a crossover, in essence it embodies the characteristics of a nimble and elevated hatch, breaking away from the larger cars Volvo has been known for over the decades. We predict this one will be a strong seller in South Africa.

Price: From R775 900

From R775 900 Motor: Permanent magnet synchronous rear

Permanent magnet synchronous rear Power: 200kW

200kW Top speed: 180km/h

180km/h Range: Up to 344km (claimed)

Up to 344km (claimed) Torque: 343Nm

343Nm Energy consumption: 16.7kWh/100km

16.7kWh/100km Seat capacity: 5

5 Service plan/warranty: 5 years/100 000km, 8 years battery

3. BYD Atto 3

The Atto 3 is a lesser-known Chinese electric vehicle from the prominent electric car manufacturer BYD, which recently overtook Tesla to become the world’s largest EV maker. In 2022, BYD made waves by selling more than 900 000 electric vehicles, primarily in China. But the company is gaining traction globally, including in South Africa.

Its latest offering, the Atto 3, sports a modest design, but its interior tells a different story. With unique trim inserts, bold vegan leather choices and functional guitar strings adorning the door bins, the Atto 3 stands out with its eccentric charm.

Price: From R768 000

From R768 000 Motor: Permanent magnet synchronous front

Permanent magnet synchronous front Power: 150kW

150kW Top speed: 160km/h

160km/h Range: Up to 423km (claimed)

Up to 423km (claimed) Torque: 310Nm

310Nm Energy consumption: 16kWh/100km

16kWh/100km Seat capacity: 5

5 Service plan/warranty: 5 years/100 000km

2. GWM Ora 03

The Ora, also recognised as Good Cat or Funky Cat in various markets, is an electric hatchback designed by former Porsche designer Emanuel Derta. Its aesthetics evoke memories of the boutique hatchbacks that were abundant in South Africa a decade ago, such as the R56 Mini Cooper and Citroen DS3. The local line-up comprises four distinct models.

The Ora is a remarkable entry into the EV market, boasting top-notch features, a diverse range of models and a premium feel. Despite its competitive pricing compared to other EVs, it remains beyond the reach of many middle-class South Africans looking to embrace sustainable energy solutions.

However, this affordability barrier isn’t GWM’s fault. The company is actively working to democratise EV ownership by offering financing options that include home installation of inverters and batteries. It’s a commendable effort from GWM to make electric motoring more accessible to all.

Price: From R686 950

From R686 950 Motor: Permanent magnet synchronous front

Permanent magnet synchronous front Power: 126 kW

126 kW Top speed: 150km/h

150km/h Range: 310km

310km Torque: 250Nm

250Nm Energy consumption: 16.7kWh/100km

16.7kWh/100km Seat capacity: 5

5 Service plan/warranty: 7 years/105 000km

1. EVA City Blitz

Topping the charts as South Africa’s most affordable EV is the City Blitz by EV Africa, a brand still relatively unfamiliar to many South Africans.

Debuting in June 2023, the City Blitz is a budget-friendly EV, hitting the roads with a starting price of R199 900. This pint-sized EV, aimed at small businesses, mining operations and urban delivery services, is imported by EV Africa, a subsidiary of Combined Motor Holdings.

The City Blitz offers four models, all backed by four-year/60 000km warranties. Operating costs are significantly lower compared to conventional petrol cars, averaging about 20c/km versus R1.20/km for small petrol vehicles, according to EV Africa.

The City Blitz models boast a claimed range of up to 150km on a single charge, with the 10kWh lithium battery capable of full charging at a regular wall socket within four to six hours. With a power output of 7.5kW, they can reach a top speed of 80km/h, making them ideal for inner-city commutes, urban deliveries and use within housing estates and airports.

Designed with congested city driving and easy parking in mind, the compact City Blitz two-seater is available at motorcycle, boat and leisure shops, with parts support spanning the country.