5 investing rules to create long-term success

While we have seen a recent pullback in the crypto market, the phrase that continues to ring true is this: “It’s not about timing the market but rather time in the market.”

This couldn’t be truer for bitcoin, with even the worst possible buy in the cryptocurrency generating a minimum return of 27%/year. But this only applies if you held it over a five-year period. This equates to a 230% return over those five years — showing the true power of long-term investing.

This article aims to help you cut out the noise and see through the short-term negative media hype. If you stick to the five simple investing rules and principles we lay out, you’ll learn to manage these interesting times we find ourselves in. While others may make ill-informed and rushed short-term decisions, following these rules will help you remain calm and level-headed while navigating the world of crypto investing.

1) Compound interest: The eighth wonder of the world

Would you rather receive US$1/day or a $0.01 that doubles every day? “Of course I’d choose the dollar, it’s 100x more money!”

What most people don’t understand about investing is compound interest. After 16 days, if you chose the dollar, you would be $16 richer. If you chose the 1c, you would be $327.68 richer. How? Compounding.

After just 28 days, the $0.01 would have doubled 27 times and be sitting at a whopping $1 342 177.

What does this teach us about investing? It doesn’t matter how small your first investment is, what matters is consistency. Invest on a regular basis and leave your money to compound and grow just like that initial 1c.

Compound interest works like magic, but it only works if you leave it to do its thing for a very long time.

But how do you leave my money invested for so long? Well, that leads us to our next point…

2) Don’t invest money you can’t afford to lose

The key to being able to leave your money invested for extended periods of time is by knowing your ideal position sizing.

Position sizing is the process of deciding how much to invest in a specific asset. This is a crucial skill that allows you to remain invested for the long term.

If you are over-invested and an unexpected accident or expense arises, you will have to sell your investments to make these payments. Therefore, you shouldn’t invest money you need to meet normal responsibilities. This act of selling interrupts your compounding interest process and reduces the power of long-term investing.

If you’re under-invested, you run the risk of not capturing the full return on your investable cash, but you do at least have the option to increase your investment size by buying small amounts on a weekly or monthly basis.

The golden amount to invest is different for everyone depending on their situation. But one thing is constant across every investor — don’t invest more than your financial situation will allow.

The key to striking the right balance is through an investment strategy called dollar-cost averaging.

3) Strategy: Dollar-cost averaging

I’m sure we’ve all been in the situation where you invest your extra money into an investment and a week later that investment is down 10%. Now you’re wishing you had more money to invest. This is where dollar-cost averaging (DCA) becomes an integral part of being a successful investor.

DCA is an investment strategy where you divide up the total amount of money you want to invest over a period into small, frequent purchases of the desired asset. The most common DCA schedule is to purchase the said assets at the beginning of each month. The goal is to reduce the impact of price movements and make the process of investing a habit.

Does DCA work for crypto, too? If you look at the graph below, we compare $100 invested monthly into bitcoin and gold. Over the five-year period, you would have invested $100 x 60 making your total invested capital $6 000.

We can see that this strategy doesn’t only work for bitcoin, but it outperforms its yellow metal counterpart quite substantially. If you had chosen to DCA into bitcoin, your portfolio would be valued at $67 176 (up 1 020%) while your gold portfolio would only be worth $7 307 (up 22%).

4) Understand the asset class

Crypto is like early-stage tech investing. Much like every early-stage tech innovation fighting for market share and adoption, volatility is part of the growth process.

With crypto, a whole paralleled financial ecosystem is being built live, in front of your eyes — a financial ecosystem that is built by the people, for the people and an ecosystem that encourages transparency, collaboration and free markets. Of course, there are going to be growing pains, mistakes, and failure — but that’s the price of true progress.

Now that we know what it is, we must understand the possible problem it solves and the value it creates.

In the case of crypto, it allows for a financial system and products to become transparent, faster and more efficient while protecting many from inflationary practices and corruption. It allows for the transfer of value from one to another without the need for intermediaries taking big profits for moving our money around.

For the most part, human beings hate change. With most innovative technological advances, humans first resist it. Then they don’t agree with the need for it. Then, ultimately, they try to destroy it.

This happened to the Internet in the late 1990s. It was a time when many believed the use of e-mail or a website was completely unnecessary because we had a functional postal service and brick-and-mortar stores.

As we can see below, it’s happening again.

Over the past 13 years, multiple people and sources have tried to convince the world that crypto is not needed. Much like the Internet, cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies will become so integrated into our lives that you won’t be able to imagine a world without them.

But which cryptocurrency should you pick and how do you know it will be a winner?

5) Diversification

Investing is one of the best ways to build wealth and reach your long-term financial goals. But choosing the correct investment or asset class to help you reach your goals can be challenging. Diversification helps solve this problem by spreading your investments across a group of assets or asset classes so that you don’t risk it all on one single asset trying to deliver excellent returns.

The idea is that by exposing your portfolio to multiple cryptocurrencies, you’ll stand to benefit from uncorrelated returns.

Sure, you won’t realise the same returns as you would have if you went all-in on the highest performing cryptocurrencies. But on the flip side, you won’t risk having all your eggs in one basket. Instead, via diversification, you spread the risk and benefit from a far less volatile ride along the way.

Not only that, we can see that diversified bundles actually outperform some of the major cryptocurrencies.

Although easy to understand, diversification can be difficult for some to practically introduce into their portfolio. The vast amounts of assets in the investment world, especially in the crypto space, can be difficult to navigate.

Disclaimer

This article is intended for informational purposes only. The views expressed are not and should not be construed as investment advice or recommendations. This article is not an offer, nor the solicitation of an offer, to buy or sell any of the assets or securities mentioned herein. You should not invest more than you can afford to lose, and before investing please take into consideration your level of experience, investment objectives and seek independent financial advice if necessary.