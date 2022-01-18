Tips for building a business website that sells

While the world of retail may be slowly returning to “normal”, small business owners have had to (and probably still are) assessing the best space for their business and how to position it in a transformed marketplace.

According to 1-grid CEO, Thomas Vollrath, “entrepreneurs, start-ups and even established small business owners can’t ignore the idea of a website and its importance in helping them be found and trusted by consumers in the socially distanced world of today”.

With so many websites already out there, and so many platforms available to assist business owners in setting up a website – such as the popular DIY website builder – the trick is to make a website as appealing as possible to increase its chances of selling your products. However, the prospect of building the perfect website can be daunting.

A website that gets noticed and encourages consumers to buy isn’t going to happen overnight, but with these five tips below, you can start to build a memorable website that encourages sales.

1. Build a well thought out base for your website

The first place to start is creating the bare bones of your website. If you know from the outset that you want and/or need an entirely unique website that no template can give you, then opting for a custom Web design is your way to go. If you would prefer to do it yourself and know that a professional template will do the trick to get you started, then a DIY Web builder is the perfect solution. No option is better than the other, it all just depends on your e-commerce store needs and budget.

Alongside choosing how to build your website, choosing a carefully thought-out domain name is essential to building a solid base for your online presence. A domain name is your website’s online address; it’s how consumers will find you, identify you and remember you. It’s always good to stick to your business name but remember that it needs to be relatively short and easy to remember. It’s all about making it as easy as possible for consumers to find you.

2. Create consistency with a matching business e-mail

After domain registration, an extension of your website and sales efforts is your e-mail address. While free e-mail addresses are cost-effective in the start-up phase, these options include the provider’s name in your address and detract from your business and brand. Opting for a business e-mail won’t break the bank, and it will make your entire online presence look professional and trustworthy to consumers.

3. Optimise for mobile

Mobile, particularly in South Africa, is king. If your website doesn’t load quickly or fit mobile screens, you’re going to turn a large number of potential customers away. Consider compressing large images, ensuring page speed is fast and your website is easy to navigate. If these things aren’t in your arsenal of skills, it’s highly worthwhile to hire a Web expert to get these basics in check.

4. Write clear and concise content

A website that sells has to have a clear and concise message for browsers so that they can understand how a product solves a problem or need of theirs. From your homepage that sets up your brand and offering, to product pages that highlight features and benefits, stick to one or two simple and clear messages to help browsers get the information they need quickly so that they can take action quickly.

This also keeps your pages scannable. The majority of browsers will scan a page and try to extract the information most relevant to them. With clear and simple content, you’re allowing browsers to scan and take something away from your website with ease.

5. Be adaptable

Once your website is set up and ready, it’s a matter of keeping it consistently fresh and up to date so that the initial investment you put in doesn’t go to waste. From identifying issues in your sales funnel or checkout process and figuring out ways to fix them, to creating fresh blog content, your website must adapt to changing needs in order to do its best for your business.

Creating an e-commerce website no longer requires owners to have expert Web design or coding knowledge. Anyone can create a website that sells with the help of a designer or a cost-effective website builder. Build a solid base for your website, keep your messaging clear and consistent, optimise for different devices and adapt to changing consumer needs and your dream e-commerce website that successfully converts is within reach.