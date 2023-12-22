6 outrageously expensive holiday tech gift ideas

What does one buy the tech geek who has it all? If you’re prepared to dig very deep for that special loved one this Christmas, TechCentral has a few gift ideas for you. Just be prepared to hand over so much moolah it will leave your eyes watering…

1. MacBook Pro 16-inch | Apple M3

The ultimate MacBook Pro is formidable in every respect. It boasts a substantial build, impressive power, a vibrant display, enormous battery life and substantial performance capabilities. It’s one of the very best laptops of 2023, if not the best, thanks in part to its powerful but energy efficient Apple M3 Max processor.

Processor: Apple M3 Max chip

Apple M3 Max chip Storage: 1TB SSD

1TB SSD Memory: 48GB

48GB Display: Liquid Retina XDR

Liquid Retina XDR Battery: 100Wh

Price: R93 999 at iStore

2. Ecovacs Deebot T10 Plus

The Ecovacs Deebot T10 Plus offers truly hands-free cleaning. It has vacuuming and mopping functions with automatic emptying and refilling of the mopping water. Best features:

Automatic emptying and refilling

Integrated voice assistant

Four-stage deep-cleaning system

Disposable dust bag

AI-based recognition and avoidance

Onboard real-time camera

Price: R18 999

3. HiFiMan Susvara audiophile planar magnetic headphones

The luxurious HiFiMan Susvara are extremely high-end planar magnetic audiophile headphones that offer a special ergonomic design for superb comfort and extended listening. The advanced magnet design aims to be acoustically transparent, dramatically reducing wave diffraction turbulence that can degrade the integrity of soundwaves. The result is reduced distortion, yielding a purer, more harmonious sound that is audibly so. Just don’t look at the price.

Frequency response: 7Hz-65kHz

7Hz-65kHz Impedance: 60 Ohms

60 Ohms Sensitivity: 83dB

83dB Weight: 450g

Price: R139 990

4. Samsung 130-inch The Premiere LSP9T 4K UST laser projector

A good living room projector with excellent picture quality and sound quality, this laser projector has a tri-laser lighting system that provides a wide colour range and brightness.

4K UHD

Sharpness and focus uniformity

Limited colour separation

Bright 2 800 Ansi lumens

Samsung Tizen Smart TV OS

Price: R89 999

5. Devialet Phantom I 108dB Opéra de Paris

One of the standout features of the Devialet Phantom I 108dB Opéra de Paris is its ability to produce deep and powerful bass without sacrificing clarity in the midrange and high frequencies. The speaker uses Devialet’s proprietary technologies, including ADH (analogue digital hybrid) amplification and SAM (speaker active matching) processing, to achieve a level of precision and accuracy that sets it apart from other high-end speakers.

Frequency response: 14Hz-27kHz

14Hz-27kHz Sound pressure level: 108dB

108dB Weight: 4kg

4kg Power: 1 100W

Price: R89 990

6. Artforma Smartscreen

Bath time is no fun without a movie or TV series to liven up the mood, but TV screens do not belong in bathrooms. The water and damp resistant Artforma Smartscreen provides safe in-bathroom entertainment through a variety of downloadable Android apps on a high-quality display. The screen doubles as a mirror, so split-screen functionality on the nearly 80-inch wide display can be used to show flawless movie stars in one half while an insecure teenager uses the 3x zoom to see just how apocalyptic their new pimple is in the other half – and of course make a comparison. This combination of indulgence and insecurity can be purchased for R108 736 through Import It All.

Resolution: 1 280×800

1 280×800 Speaker: Integrated into the mirror

Integrated into the mirror Controls: Controller (included), smartphone

Controller (included), smartphone Camera: No

No Wi-Fi: Yes

Yes Application availability: Chromecast 4 compatible apps

Chromecast 4 compatible apps System: Chromecast 4

Chromecast 4 Voice commands: Yes

Price: R108 736