6 outrageously expensive holiday tech gift ideas

What does one buy the tech geek who has it all? If you’re prepared to dig very deep for that special loved one this Christmas, TechCentral has a few gift ideas for you. Just be prepared to hand over so much moolah it will leave your eyes watering…
1. MacBook Pro 16-inch | Apple M3
The ultimate MacBook Pro is formidable in every respect. It boasts a substantial build, impressive power, a vibrant display, enormous battery life and substantial performance capabilities. It’s one of the very best laptops of 2023, if not the best, thanks in part to its powerful but energy efficient Apple M3 Max processor.
- Processor: Apple M3 Max chip
- Storage: 1TB SSD
- Memory: 48GB
- Display: Liquid Retina XDR
- Battery: 100Wh
Price: R93 999 at iStore
2. Ecovacs Deebot T10 Plus
The Ecovacs Deebot T10 Plus offers truly hands-free cleaning. It has vacuuming and mopping functions with automatic emptying and refilling of the mopping water. Best features:
- Automatic emptying and refilling
- Integrated voice assistant
- Four-stage deep-cleaning system
- Disposable dust bag
- AI-based recognition and avoidance
- Onboard real-time camera
Price: R18 999
3. HiFiMan Susvara audiophile planar magnetic headphones
The luxurious HiFiMan Susvara are extremely high-end planar magnetic audiophile headphones that offer a special ergonomic design for superb comfort and extended listening. The advanced magnet design aims to be acoustically transparent, dramatically reducing wave diffraction turbulence that can degrade the integrity of soundwaves. The result is reduced distortion, yielding a purer, more harmonious sound that is audibly so. Just don’t look at the price.
- Frequency response: 7Hz-65kHz
- Impedance: 60 Ohms
- Sensitivity: 83dB
- Weight: 450g
Price: R139 990
4. Samsung 130-inch The Premiere LSP9T 4K UST laser projector
A good living room projector with excellent picture quality and sound quality, this laser projector has a tri-laser lighting system that provides a wide colour range and brightness.
- 4K UHD
- Sharpness and focus uniformity
- Limited colour separation
- Bright 2 800 Ansi lumens
- Samsung Tizen Smart TV OS
Price: R89 999
5. Devialet Phantom I 108dB Opéra de Paris
One of the standout features of the Devialet Phantom I 108dB Opéra de Paris is its ability to produce deep and powerful bass without sacrificing clarity in the midrange and high frequencies. The speaker uses Devialet’s proprietary technologies, including ADH (analogue digital hybrid) amplification and SAM (speaker active matching) processing, to achieve a level of precision and accuracy that sets it apart from other high-end speakers.
- Frequency response: 14Hz-27kHz
- Sound pressure level: 108dB
- Weight:4kg
- Power: 1 100W
Price: R89 990
6. Artforma Smartscreen
Bath time is no fun without a movie or TV series to liven up the mood, but TV screens do not belong in bathrooms. The water and damp resistant Artforma Smartscreen provides safe in-bathroom entertainment through a variety of downloadable Android apps on a high-quality display. The screen doubles as a mirror, so split-screen functionality on the nearly 80-inch wide display can be used to show flawless movie stars in one half while an insecure teenager uses the 3x zoom to see just how apocalyptic their new pimple is in the other half – and of course make a comparison. This combination of indulgence and insecurity can be purchased for R108 736 through Import It All.
- Resolution: 1 280×800
- Speaker: Integrated into the mirror
- Controls: Controller (included), smartphone
- Camera: No
- Wi-Fi: Yes
- Application availability: Chromecast 4 compatible apps
- System: Chromecast 4
- Voice commands: Yes
Price: R108 736