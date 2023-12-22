China crashes Naspers

Shares in Naspers and its European-listed subsidiary Prosus slumped on Friday after China issued a raft of new measures that limit players’ spending within videogames, dealing a blow to the value of the company’s holding in Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings.

Prosus slid as much as 20% in Amsterdam trading, erasing €14-billion (R284-billion) of market value. Naspers also slumped by a fifth, while Tencent — in which Prosus holds a 25% stake — closed down 12% in Hong Kong.

China’s gaming regulator on Friday published draft rules aimed at clamping down on practices that encourage players to spend more money or time in online games. A sweeping set of curbs on in-game rewards for frequent logins and purchases stoked fears of another industry crackdown in the world’s biggest mobile gaming arena.

Prosus counts on Tencent as its biggest investment in a wide-ranging portfolio of technology stocks

According to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst John Davies, Prosus’s stake in Tencent leaves it sensitive to factors outside of its influence. The holding “casts a shadow over its other investments, and appears unlikely to change soon”, he said.

Prosus’s stock performance is closely linked to that of Tencent, given that three-quarters of its sum-of-the-parts value lies within the Chinese conglomerate. The Dutch firm counts on Tencent as its biggest investment in a wide-ranging portfolio of technology stocks.

Prosus has been trimming its investment in Tencent for more than a year to fund a buyback programme. The company said earlier this month that its ownership dropped below 25%.

In Johannesburg, local benchmark the FTSE/Africa All-Share Index declined as much as 1.8%, with Naspers and Prosus the biggest drags on the market. — Henry Ren, (c) 2023 Bloomberg LP