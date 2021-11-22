Adobe Stock is enabling a new generation of creativity through AI

Digital tools have enabled creativity for generations, and Adobe has been at the forefront of innovation with creative tools such as Photoshop and Premiere Pro. Adobe has started to leverage the power of artificial intelligence into tools like Adobe Stock to create end-to-end experiences and workflows that help creatives tell stories.

“With a growing catalogue of images, videos, templates and 3D objects, Adobe Stock is a valuable resource for content creators who need to source assets quickly and affordably,” says Jeremy Matthews, CEO of Dax Data, a leading Adobe distributor for sub-Saharan Africa.

By integrating AI technology – Adobe Sensei into Adobe Stock, making it easy to consistently categorise, label and search for stock images – it results in significant time savings for designers. This is particularly true when your stock asset library is over 150 million assets strong.

Adobe’s AI and machine-learning technology also powers Stock’s search and filter functions helping designers find the right content, faster — giving them more freedom to experiment and create seamlessly.

Adobe Stock is a fantastic tool for designers so that they’re not starting from scratch. When we start from high-quality stock images, we can deliver better designs on a short deadline for our customers. — Megan Morahan, global creative director of product design at Vistaprint

This integration ensures that content search and discovery will always be relevant and efficient. AI-enabled, innovative search categories now make that a reality.

Visual Search allows creators to use an image they have or find in search results to generate a set of search results that are like that image.

Adobe Creative Cloud development teams are constantly working towards making applications that streamline creative workflows. Adobe Stock’s native integration into Creative Cloud applications make it easier to bring stock assets into their projects and make adjustments to ensure they have the perfect fit, before licensing them from inside the apps they are working from.

With the recent launch of the Creative Cloud Pro Edition of the Creative Cloud for Teams package, users get access to Creative Cloud apps and services plus unlimited downloads of high-quality, royalty-free standard assets from Adobe Stock. Created specifically for businesses with five of more team members, it adds unlimited access to Adobe Stock standard assets into the Creative Cloud experience.

Streamlined workflows like these are a designer's dream, allowing them time to focus on creating without time and resource limitations. Adobe's innovation really is enabling a new generation of creativity.