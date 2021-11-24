Affordable, 5G-enabled Samsung Galaxy A Series is game changing

If you’re looking for a feature-filled, affordable, 5G1-enabled device, you need look no further than a Galaxy A Series smartphone.

For many South Africans, the Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A32 5G and Galaxy A22 5G are super-smart choices right now.

5G-enabled, and packed with power, performance and cutting-edge technology, they include fast charging, long-lasting, 5 000mAh batteries2, awesome multi-camera setups, ultra-vivid screens, 4K video streaming and awe-inspiring refresh rates for gaming – as well as expandable memory with microSD support up to 1TB3.

These devices are all 5G-enabled so you can get access to the fastest available mobile data connection. Now is the time of seamless connectivity and less waiting — with the three devices designed so you can experience the real-time, always-connected speeds we all are really looking forward to.

Together, Galaxy A and 5G equals devices connected at speeds three times faster than 4G and apps optimised to elevate your smartphone experience. You’ll also enjoy must-have innovations such as awesome selfie cameras, optical image stabilisation (OIS), Night mode, Pro Video mode – and a lot more. Impressively, they are all big on the specs you want — and satisfyingly small on price.

All three are packaged with seamless integration into an incredible Galaxy ecosystem of new experiences, along with easy access to the latest Google apps. They include One UI Core, with content and features at your fingertips so you can get to them faster. Now the question is, which Galaxy A Series device will you choose?

The Galaxy A22 5G offers all-round value in a sublime design. It delivers with a crystal-clear display and high-resolution OIS camera, which includes a 48-megapixel main lens. Expand your view to the 6.6-inch Infinity-U display, plus Real Smooth keeps the view smooth, whether you’re gaming or scrolling with 90Hz refresh rate.

offers all-round value in a sublime design. It delivers with a crystal-clear display and high-resolution OIS camera, which includes a 48-megapixel main lens. Expand your view to the 6.6-inch Infinity-U display, plus Real Smooth keeps the view smooth, whether you’re gaming or scrolling with 90Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A32 5G makes next-generation connectivity more accessible than ever before. Capture stunning content from vivid selfies to epic landscapes and everything in between with its powerful camera system, which includes a 48MP main lens. The Galaxy A32 5G’s 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display delivers an immersive entertainment experience with a 90Hz refresh rate.

makes next-generation connectivity more accessible than ever before. Capture stunning content from vivid selfies to epic landscapes and everything in between with its powerful camera system, which includes a 48MP main lens. The Galaxy A32 5G’s 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display delivers an immersive entertainment experience with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A52s 5G packs in a number of Galaxy innovations, including exciting camera features such as a quad-camera system with 64MP high-resolution and OIS. Enjoy buttery-smooth scrolling, gaming and browsing on the 6.5-inch FHD+ Super Amoled display thanks to an incredible 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A52s 5G also delivers a clear and balanced audio experience for movies and gaming with stereo speakers. It can also withstand up to a metre of water for 30 minutes4. And dust? It won’t bother you either.

Find out more about the awesome and affordable Galaxy A Series, powered by 5G, here.

1Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on country, carrier and user environment.

2Fast charging capability through provided charger. Typical value tested under third-party laboratory conditions. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4 900mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

3MicroSD card sold separately.

4Water resistant in up to 3 feet of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry after wet.