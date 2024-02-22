Andrew Mthembu named interim CEO of EOH

Andrew Mthembu will take the reins as executive chairman of EOH Holdings from 1 April, holding the CEO role on an interim basis until a replacement can be found for outgoing chief executive Stephen van Coller.

Mthembu, who currently serves as non-executive chairman, will take over from Van Coller on 1 April until such time as the board has founder a successor. He will be in the role for up to six months, after which he will return to a non-executive role, EOH said in a statement to investors on Thursday.

The move suggests EOH hasn’t identified an internal candidate suitable or willing to take the reins from Van Coller, who has led a difficult turnaround after the group got caught up in a series of corruption scandals involving public sector contracts.

EOH said Mthembu possesses the “necessary skills and experience to assume the role of executive chairman, ensuring continuity and stability during this interim period”.

“His familiarity with EOH’s operations and stakeholders will be complemented by support from the CEOs of the company’s operational business units, namely Marius de la Rey (iOCO South Africa), Brian Harding (International) and Fatima Newman (EasyHQ).”

At the same time, Andrew Marshall has been appointed as lead independent non-executive director, also from 1 April, a role he will continue to hold even after the appointment of a permanent CEO.

New CFO

“The lead independent non-executive director will provide essential checks and balances, safeguarding effective governance at the board level, thereby ensuring that the board continues to operate effectively, discharges its responsibilities objectively and remains a custodian of good corporate governance,” EOH said.

The group also announced on Thursday that interim chief financial officer Marialet Greeff will take the role on a permanent basis with immediate effect. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media