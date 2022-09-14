Announcing TechCentral’s Impact Series – industry insights and analysis

A week after taking the wraps off TechCentral’s exciting new technology show, TC|Daily, the publication is pleased to announce the launch of a second show, this one titled Impact Series.

TechCentral’s Impact Series is a business technology show that brings you interviews with leaders in South Africa’s technology industry – and further afield.

Our first episode, which will be published in the coming days, features an interview with the newly appointed CEO of Africa Data Centres, Tesh Durvasula, who unpacks the data centre opportunity on the African continent.

Impact Series showcases the latest products and services available to businesses large and small. It also talks to industry leaders for their insights and opinions on where their businesses and sectors are headed next.

In short, the show offers in a window into what’s possible. While episodes in Impact Series are sponsored, TechCentral exercises ultimate editorial oversight to ensure the content matches our exacting standards.

