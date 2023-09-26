App downtime hits Capitec

Capitec’s online banking app was down for several hours on Tuesday – payday for many South Africans – due to what the bank called a “technical issue”.

Capitec clients took to X and other social media platforms to voice their unhappiness about the downtime.

“The Capitec app going down on pay day is national heritage,” posted one X user. Another said: “Capitec has to be using the same people that developed the home affairs system because why it’s always down??”

Asked to comment on Tuesday’s downtime, a Capitec spokeswoman said via e-mail that the issue lasted only a few hours on Tuesday morning.

During the downtime, Capitec said it “directed our clients towards our card services and ATM options”.

“The technical issue has been resolved and the app is up and running. We apologise for the inconvenience,” the bank said. — © 2023 NewsCentral Media