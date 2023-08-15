Capitec, Discovery now support PayShap rapid payments

Support for PayShap, the rapid payments solution that allows bank customers to send and receive money instantly, is coming to more financial services providers.

Capitec and Discovery Bank have become the latest to offer access to PayShap, which was developed by BankservAfrica and which facilitates rapid electronic payments in South Africa – even if the parties to a transaction don’t know one another’s bank account numbers.

The companies join Absa, First National Bank, Nedbank or Standard Bank in offering access.

The real-time, low-value, interbank digital payments service recently exceeded the one million transaction milestone, six months after launch.

PayShap

With PayShap, bank account holders at Capitec and Discovery Bank – and the other banks that have already joined the platform – get: