Apps for a healthier you in 2022

South Africa is one of the unhealthiest countries in the world, according to a study conducted by the insurance comparison website Compare The Market, as part of the Organisation for Economic and Co-operation Development. The study examined factors such as obesity and the prevalence of smoking and alcohol consumption.

Another piece of research done by the Indigo Wellness Index, which tracks the health and wellness status of 151 countries, rated South Africa as the unhealthiest nation in the world for 2019.

Our poor health is due to a few lifestyle factors, such as too much fatty and sugary foods, lack of exercise and stress. Many people make an effort by prioritising health on their list of resolutions at the beginning of each year. But, due to the many constraints in today’s fast-paced life, this usually lasts no more than a few months, or even just a few weeks.

With the new year now in full swing, however, there’s no time like the present to commit to a healthier you in 2022. One way to do this is through apps. Apps are cost effective and convenient, and there is a huge variety of them catering to many different needs.

Towards a better you with apps

Here are some of the best apps available on Huawei AppGallery to get you to your goal of being healthy and feeling great this year:

While many people have in the past worked out at the gym, even with the help of a trainer, the new normal has made it a bit more difficult. With gyms and studios mostly being limited, it’s important to pivot to this new normal and utilise what you have. Apps can fill that gap. Working out with an app is also far more convenient, as you can do it in the comfort of your own home – and you don’t have to wear a mask!

The best apps for fitness give you workouts that do not require equipment, are beginner friendly and easy to navigate.

Becoming the best version of yourself includes ensuring that you get at least seven or eight hours of sleep. Many experts agree that good sleeping patterns contribute to overall health.

Rest

Sometimes the best way to ensure this is through getting as much rest as possible. There are apps that can assist with setting and sticking to a bedtime routine and provide you with a detailed analysis and report on your sleep patterns.

A rested mind is just as important as a healthy body. Find an app that recommends ways to lower stress and anxiety and provides tips on being more active during the day. The best meditation app should include guided meditation, sleep stories, breathing programmes, masterclasses on calming the mind, and relaxing music. It is also beneficial to use apps that are recommended by psychologists and have positive reviews.

Then, when it comes to eating, missing meals or resorting to junk food is highly likely when your day is filled with work tasks. Gaining weight through unhealthy eating is all too easy, however losing those extra kilograms takes commitment and the right mindset. Luckily there are hundreds of apps that include diet plans to prepare tasty food that are also good for your overall health and help you achieve your weight loss goals.

Find apps with ingredients, recipes and shopping list options that you can simply save and use on your phone when going grocery shopping. They should also include a complete breakdown of the foods to eat every week for meals and snacks, as well as water drinking intervals.

