Astronomer from Cradock lands top science job in Paris

South African astronomer Vanessa McBride has been appointed as science director at the International Science Council (ISC) in Paris.

This prestigious position recognises her contributions to the scientific community, particularly her work with the Office of Astronomy for Development (OAD), a collaborative effort of the International Astronomical Union (IAU) and South Africa’s National Research Foundation (NRF).

Having grown up in Cradock, a quaint town in the Eastern Cape, McBride will now be rubbing shoulders with some of the world’s best scientists.

The ISC is a non-governmental organisation with a global membership that brings together 220 international scientific unions and associations as well as national and regional scientific academies and research councils.

Following her early education in Cradock, McBride pursued physics at the University of Cape Town. This led her to the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation in Pelindaba. However, it was the stars that called her, taking her to the UK where she attained her PhD.

She returned to South Africa in 2013 to lecture at UCT while also working for the South African Astronomical Observatory research facility.

In 2017, McBride became part of the IAU OAD, stationed in South Africa.

Stepping stone

“It was clear that the OAD was always going to be a stepping stone towards greater things for her – so we supported her growth and big ambitions, and we are so proud (although sad) to see her now transition to the next level of her career,” said IAU OAD director Kevin Govender in a statement.

McBride championed the expansion of astronomy across Africa and her efforts culminated in South Africa being chosen to host the IAU general assembly in August 2024. It is anticipated to attract thousands of international astronomers to local shores.

African Astronomical Society head of secretariat Charles Takalana said: “The impact of Vanessa’s work on astronomy in Africa has been huge. It will be a great loss for the continent to see her go, but we are excited that we will have a fellow African now sitting at the highest levels of science globally.”

As the newly appointed science director at the ISC, McBride is poised to influence science policy and innovation on a global scale, with responsibilities ranging from Africa to Latin America. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media