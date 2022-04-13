Asus goes direct with South African e-commerce store

After a month of testing, Taiwanese computer and electronics brand Asus has launched an online store in South Africa.

The store features notebooks across commercial, consumer and gaming ranges as well as accessories, peripherals, chargers and apparel — and is available for order nationwide.

Asus offers free standard delivery for orders over R450 with two-to-three-day wait times for standard delivery (up to seven days in rural areas, according to the website). Next-day delivery is available at an additional cost. Asus said it also offers a 14-day returns policy.

There is also a monthly credit feature through Mobicred, allowing customers to pay off their purchases over a period.