Watch | Privacy regulation in SA and Africa – what you need to know

OneTrust recently hosted a webinar where it covered new privacy laws in markets across Africa and elsewhere and the impact they have on business.

With many privacy and security regulations and laws in place or in development, organisations have basic systems or processes in place to deal with regulatory compliance. However, given the move to a more data-centric, online world, both the volume of data and scale of operations are expanding at an unprecedented rate. This does not need to cause tension between business value and compliance with global privacy regulations.

This webinar covered some of the emerging privacy regulations across Africa, particularly looking at Popia in South Africa, and explored why privacy automation is a solution to the complexities of regulatory compliance in the digital age.

Ultimately, privacy automation is a way for businesses to leverage regulatory compliance, generate consumer trust and drive business value.

