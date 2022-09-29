Automate your threat detection and remediation with lower operating costs

Over the years, the software application industry has undergone significant changes, especially recently as IT spending on public cloud computing has risen.

Gartner reports that in 2022 more than US$1.3-trillion in enterprise IT spending is at stake with the shift to cloud, growing to almost $1.8-trillion in 2025, and with this enormous spending increase comes the unwanted attention of cyberattackers.

Attackers are finding ingenious ways to infiltrate organisations’ IT infrastructure through using encrypted payloads and hidden channels to deliver malware and evade detection. Without the ability to centrally control, optimise and implement effective solutions, not only will costs increase exponentially, but so will successful attacks.

Identifying and mitigating network risk for all organisations

Effective anti-ransomware protection that leverages artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge tools and innovations greatly enhanced protection against emerging threats. Network detection and response (NDR), which uses a combination of non-signature-based advanced analytical techniques such as machine learning to detect suspicious network activity, has long been a cornerstone of cyber-defence programmes.

Critical for identifying and mitigating network risks, detecting and stopping cyberattacks, including ransomware, and providing network control assessments for compliance, NDR is deployed at a majority of the world’s largest organisations.

But even with its powerful protections, it is not widely deployed in small and mid-market companies. Gartner estimates NDR penetration of the SME market at less than 17% compared to the over 60% penetration in large enterprises.

The primary reason for the disparity is the complexity and cost of traditional appliance-based NDR tools. Although feature-rich and very capable, legacy NDR tools are beyond the reach of resource-constrained teams because deployments require:

Multiple network taps and appliances to be installed to cover all subnets and physical locations;

The payment of both expensive hardware and multi-year subscription licences; and

Dedicated headcount to operate, maintain and analyse events, and execute remediation actions.

The total cost of ownership for NDR is substantial. Legacy NDR tools require between two and six people to operate effectively. Appliances must be upgraded by physical replacement or software upgrades, data storage costs grow due to the voluminous amounts of data these tools capture, and add-on costs for items like custom reports, tuning compliance and control policies, and custom integrations for seamless remediation all combine to make the operating cost of NDR too high for medium and small businesses.

CyGlass, an innovative cloud based NDR tool, is tailored to support small and medium organisations. It reduces the total cost of ownership in several ways, including eliminating deployment costs, faster delivery cycles and decreased operational costs.

By broadening detection to include the network and utilising network defence-as-a-service (NDaaS), security teams have a new, affordable and advanced threat detection capability. Lean teams across all industries can defeat sophisticated cyberattacks like ransomware and maintain regulatory compliance at the same time — ultimately maximising and future-proofing an organisation’s security service investments while lowering its total cost of ownership (TCO).

Less expenses, better threat detection

CyGlass tears down the silos of numerous cybersecurity products and offers a holistic view into network and cloud traffic while also detecting and surfacing activity using machine learning and correlating anomalies against defined policies to defend against cyber threats.

CyGlass changes the TCO game for NDR by combining a 100% cloud-native deployed platform with award-winning AI based threat detection and correlation. CyGlass removes the extreme expenses of appliance-based NDR, while offering the same powerful level of network risk visibility and threat detection. Unlike most NDR tools, it also includes immediate threat remediation capabilities, which are critical to the defence of smaller teams.

CyGlass integrates with the existing firewalls, network flow devices, PaaS (platform-as-a-service) solutions and user directories to gather data and discover network conversations to learn what traffic is normal. As a full software-as-a-service solution, CyGlass does not require the installation of appliances or on premise software. The service does not require that agents be deployed or virtual machines to be defined.

CyGlass has a simple pricing model, fast deployments, rapid time to value and broad threat coverage that includes on-premise and cloud networks coupled with award-winning AI. It is a powerful alternative for organisations needing to deploy NDR.

