TC|Daily | Massmart’s big e-commerce play – the inside story

Walmart-owned retail group Massmart has ambitious plans to become a leading player in e-commerce in South Africa.
In this episode of TC|Daily, TechCentral’s new technology show, the retail group’s head of e-commerce, Sylvester John, joins Duncan McLeod in-studio to unpack these plans.
John, who was a key figure behind the development of e-commerce platforms at Walmart in the US, believes the online shopping market in South Africa is poised for lift-off – from less than 4% of total retail sales today, he expects the figure to jump to about 12% by the end of the decade.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get the latest episodes of TC|Daily
In the interview, John talks about:
- How the Covid-19 pandemic changed the e-commerce game globally and in South Africa.
- His predictions for the growth of e-commerce in South Africa.
- How South Africa compares to other markets, including other developing countries, when it comes to e-commerce.
- How Massmart is using its retail brands such as Makro, Builders and Game to go to market while building a supportive backend infrastructure.
- Why the group is firmly focused on developing for mobile first.
- The acquisitions of WumDrop and OneCart and what they bring to Massmart.
- The relevance of Black Friday – and what Massmart has planned for the 2022 event.
- The impending launch of Amazon.com retail operations in South Africa and why Massmart is ready for the competition.
- The importance of B2B in e-commerce in South Africa.
Don’t miss this fascinating discussion with a key player in e-commerce in South Africa.
Watch this episode of TC|Daily
Listen to this episode of TC|Daily
Subscribe for free
To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including Everything PC, TC|Daily or Impact Series, please use the links below: