    TC|Daily | Massmart’s big e-commerce play – the inside story

    Massmart has ambitious plans to become a leading player in e-commerce in South Africa. The company's Sylvester John unpacks it all in this episode of TC|Daily.
    News By
    Sylvester John

    Walmart-owned retail group Massmart has ambitious plans to become a leading player in e-commerce in South Africa.

    In this episode of TC|Daily, TechCentral’s new technology show, the retail group’s head of e-commerce, Sylvester John, joins Duncan McLeod in-studio to unpack these plans.

    John, who was a key figure behind the development of e-commerce platforms at Walmart in the US, believes the online shopping market in South Africa is poised for lift-off – from less than 4% of total retail sales today, he expects the figure to jump to about 12% by the end of the decade.

    In the interview, John talks about:

    • How the Covid-19 pandemic changed the e-commerce game globally and in South Africa.
    • His predictions for the growth of e-commerce in South Africa.
    • How South Africa compares to other markets, including other developing countries, when it comes to e-commerce.
    • How Massmart is using its retail brands such as Makro, Builders and Game to go to market while building a supportive backend infrastructure.
    • Why the group is firmly focused on developing for mobile first.
    • The acquisitions of WumDrop and OneCart and what they bring to Massmart.
    • The relevance of Black Friday – and what Massmart has planned for the 2022 event.
    • The impending launch of Amazon.com retail operations in South Africa and why Massmart is ready for the competition.
    • The importance of B2B in e-commerce in South Africa.

    Don’t miss this fascinating discussion with a key player in e-commerce in South Africa.

