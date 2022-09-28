TC|Daily | Massmart’s big e-commerce play – the inside story

Walmart-owned retail group Massmart has ambitious plans to become a leading player in e-commerce in South Africa.

In this episode of TC|Daily, TechCentral’s new technology show, the retail group’s head of e-commerce, Sylvester John, joins Duncan McLeod in-studio to unpack these plans.

John, who was a key figure behind the development of e-commerce platforms at Walmart in the US, believes the online shopping market in South Africa is poised for lift-off – from less than 4% of total retail sales today, he expects the figure to jump to about 12% by the end of the decade.

In the interview, John talks about:

How the Covid-19 pandemic changed the e-commerce game globally and in South Africa.

His predictions for the growth of e-commerce in South Africa.

How South Africa compares to other markets, including other developing countries, when it comes to e-commerce.

How Massmart is using its retail brands such as Makro, Builders and Game to go to market while building a supportive backend infrastructure.

Why the group is firmly focused on developing for mobile first.

The acquisitions of WumDrop and OneCart and what they bring to Massmart.

The relevance of Black Friday – and what Massmart has planned for the 2022 event.

The impending launch of Amazon.com retail operations in South Africa and why Massmart is ready for the competition.

The importance of B2B in e-commerce in South Africa.

Don’t miss this fascinating discussion with a key player in e-commerce in South Africa.

Watch this episode of TC|Daily

Listen to this episode of TC|Daily

Subscribe for free

To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including Everything PC, TC|Daily or Impact Series, please use the links below:

TC|Daily

Impact Series

Everything PC

Get the latest and best South African tech news