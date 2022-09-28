Eskom blames rough seas it moves to stage 4 indefinitely

The news keeps getting worse. Eskom’s worst-ever bout of load shedding will continue indefinitely at stage 4, instead of the previous mix of stage 3 and stage 4.

This is after a diesel-supply ship was unable to berth at Mossel Bay due to rough seas.

As its ageing coal-fired power stations fall apart, the failing state-owned electricity utility has become increasingly reliant on burning expensive diesel in its open-cycle gas turbines (OCGTs) to reduce the stages of load shedding that it is inflicting on South Africa’s teetering economy.

As a result of this latest issue, Eskom said it “has to preserve the low diesel levels at Gourikwa, while delivering to Ankerlig will take time to replenish as it done by road tankers”. Gourikwa and Ankerlig are the sites of Eskom’s OCGTs.

Making things worse is the fact that the Camden coal station has a “technical problem with the water chemistry”, with the entire plant to be shut down. Eskom did not explain what this means.

It said it will publish a comprehensive statement about the latest sad state of affairs on Thursday. — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media

