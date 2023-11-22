Avast Business releases Web Control for enhanced cybersecurity

In a significant stride towards enhanced cybersecurity, Avast Business has officially released Web Control for clients with Premium or Ultimate security. This innovative feature introduces browser-based content filtering, allowing users to wield greater control over their online experience.

Common uses of web filtering

Web filtering has evolved into a pivotal component of modern cybersecurity strategies. Organisations commonly leverage web filtering to:

Block malicious websites: In the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats, blocking access to known phishing, malware distribution or cyber threat hubs is paramount. Avast’s Web Control adds an extra layer of defence by seamlessly preventing users from entering these dangerous online territories, significantly reducing the risk of security breaches.

Enforce compliance: Maintaining a secure online environment often involves enforcing company policies. Avast's Web Control empowers organisations to ensure adherence to these policies by restricting access to inappropriate or non-compliant content. This feature is especially crucial for industries with strict regulatory requirements such as finance or healthcare.

Optimise bandwidth: Bandwidth-intensive websites can bog down network performance, affecting the user experience for everyone. Avast's Web Control comes to the rescue by limiting access to such websites, optimizing overall network performance and ensuring a smoother online experience for all users.s

Protect against legal liabilities: In today's litigious society, organisations must mitigate legal risks associated with online activities. Avast's Web Control contributes to this effort by preventing access to websites hosting illegal or inappropriate content, maintaining a safe and compliant online environment. This not only safeguards the organisation but also helps to build a responsible digital presence.

Empowering users with Avast Web Control: Web Control is not just a feature; it's a game-changer. Users can now seamlessly manage and monitor web content access, taking their cybersecurity measures to new heights. This release comes with a host of robust features and functionalities, providing organisations with a powerful tool to tailor their online environments according to their policies and needs.

Avast Web Control key features

Explore the robust features and functionalities designed to elevate your online security to new heights. Web Control allows you to:

Filter web content: Tailor your online environment by blocking or allowing specific websites based on your organisation’s policies. This feature enables companies to have granular control over what content employees can access, reducing the risk of exposure to potential threats.

Enhance productivity: Time is money and distractions can significantly impact productivity. Avast's Web Control helps mitigate distractions and boost productivity by allowing organizations to limit access to non-work-related websites during business hours. This ensures that employees stay focused on their tasks, ultimately contributing to overall efficiency.

Strengthen security: network is only as strong as its weakest link. Avast's Web Control contributes to network security by blocking access to malicious or compromised websites. This proactive measure adds an extra layer of defence, safeguarding the network from potential threats and minimising the risk of cybersecurity incidents.

Implement policy customisation: Avast Web Control goes beyond one-size-fits-all solutions. With its policy customisation feature, organisations can tailor web access rules based on their unique needs. Whether it's creating specific policies for different departments or customising access levels for individual users, this flexibility ensures that organisations can align their web control strategies with their specific requirements.

Get better reporting: Knowledge is power, especially in the realm of cybersecurity. Avast's Web Control provides comprehensive reporting capabilities, offering insights into web usage patterns, potential threats and policy adherence. Detailed reports empower organisations to make informed decisions, identify areas for improvement and demonstrate compliance with regulatory requirements.

Receive alerts: Real-time awareness is crucial when it comes to cybersecurity. Avast Web Control keeps organisations informed with timely alerts about potential security breaches, policy violations or other noteworthy events. This proactive approach allows IT administrators to respond swiftly, mitigating risks before they escalate and ensuring a robust defence against evolving cyber threats.

What to expect next

As Avast Business rolls out Web Control to all its clients, users can look forward to continuous updates, announcements and further enhancements that will solidify their online defences. The commitment to evolving cybersecurity measures ensures that organisations using Avast products stay ahead of emerging threats.

Become a reseller with Avert IT Distribution

AvertITD is the official Avast distributor for Africa. Partner with AvertITD and discover how the Avast product range can help secure you and your customers against cybersecurity threats. As a reseller, enjoy the following benefits:

Free, not-for-resale, fully functional license to use Avast on your own business network: This provides resellers with an opportunity to experience the full capabilities of Avast products, enabling them to better understand and promote the features to their customers.

Preferential support and partner discounts: Resellers can take advantage of dedicated support and exclusive discounts, ensuring that they can provide top-notch service to their customers while maintaining healthy profit margins.

Access to marketing materials: AvertITD offers resellers access to a wealth of marketing materials, enabling them to effectively promote and sell Avast products. This includes product documentation, promotional content, and other resources that can be customized to suit individual marketing strategies.

By becoming a reseller with Avert IT Distribution, businesses can not only enhance their cybersecurity posture but also position themselves as trusted providers of cutting-edge solutions in an increasingly digital and interconnected world.

About Avert ITD

With our focused approach to support and technical knowledge, Avert ITD is a dedicated software and security appliance distributor. To prevent delays in everyday performance, we offer technical support and training to company members to ensure a seamless workflow and boost return on investment. For more information, visit avertitd.com or connect on LinkedIn. Alternatively, call +27100074430 (Johannesburg) or +27210072655 (Cape Town), or e-mail sales@avertitd.com.

About Gen

Gen (Nasdaq: GEN) is a global company dedicated to powering digital freedom through its trusted cybersafety brands Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, Reputation Defender and CCleaner. Our solutions protect over 500 million users in 150+ countries.