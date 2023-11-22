Upgrade your business with Incredible’s tech trends for 2024

Incredible reveals its technology trends to look out for in 2024 and offers businesses insight to navigate the evolving landscape of innovation.

From cutting-edge advancements in artificial intelligence and quantum computing to revolutionary breakthroughs in augmented reality and sustainable technology, the forecasted trends underscore the imperative for businesses to embrace change.

AI and ‘smart’ tech

AI’s rapid progress is profoundly transforming the laptop industry. Laptops, once mere computational tools, have now evolved into intuitive, smart companions capable of understanding, predicting and enhancing user needs. AI is a transformative force reshaping laptops. From intelligent performance and personalised experiences to heightened security and creative empowerment, AI is revolutionising the way laptops function.

Thanks to machine-learning algorithms, laptops can now adapt and optimise their performance based on user usage patterns. AI-infused laptops understand user behaviour and preferences, creating a more intuitive and user-friendly experience for the next generation of devices.

From workplace IoT to sensors and automated robots, smart lights and intelligent coffee machines, the future of work is based on the interactions between humans and these digital devices.

The EVOlving laptop space

The Intel Evo Platform was developed to deliver premium, portable computing solutions to consumers. Possessing a device adorned with an Intel Evo sticker guarantees the presence of a high-performance device in your hands.

Intel Evo laptops represent a distinct class of laptops adhering to Intel’s stringent benchmarks for performance, responsiveness, battery life and design. Fuelled by Intel processors, these laptops are finely tuned for productivity, mobility and a smooth user experience.

The introduction of Apple M3

The recently unveiled Apple M3 is hailed as the “most sophisticated chip ever crafted for a personal computer”. Unveiled at Apple’s event on 30 October and featuring an innovative process, the M3 is expected to deliver a remarkable up-to-60% improvement in performance for certain applications.

Sustainable tech

In 2024, the trend towards sustainable technology continues to gain momentum, emphasising the design of products with durability, recyclability and reusability. This departure from conventional practices signifies the integration of eco-friendly elements as the new standard. Green cloud computing will play a pivotal role in promoting a greener and more sustainable future. To identify environmentally responsible laptops, customers can look for international ecolabels such as EPEAT and Energy Star both contributing to reduced greenhouse gas emissions through their comprehensive eco-friendly criteria.

Incredible not only supports the sale of sustainable tech like the HP Spectre partially manufactured with recycled ocean-bound plastic material, it also supports sustainability efforts with its recycle and trade-in opportunities, where customers can bring in their old tech to dispose of or get a voucher towards their next purchase.

