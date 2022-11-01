Avert ITD in partner agreement with Barracuda MSP in South Africa

Barracuda MSP, the cybersecurity solutions provider best known for its e-mail security product family, has begun an exciting new partnership with Avert IT Distribution for Southern Africa.

Through the partnership, AvertIT Distribution will sell the Barracuda MSP portfolio of cybersecurity and data protection solutions to a client network of value-added resellers and IT consultants.

AvertITD, with 18 years of experience in the industry, is committed to providing quality software solutions through its focused approach to support and technical knowledge. It is dedicated to the success of its customers by providing distribution of a wide range of software solutions and award-winning technologies to complement your business size and needs.

Barracuda Networks, headquartered in the US and founded in 2003, provides security, networking and storage products based on network appliances and cloud services. The company’s security products include products for protection against e-mail, Web and instant messaging threats, including spam, spyware, trojans and viruses.

Barracuda’s secure SD-WAN solution, CloudGen WAN, was selected as the winner for the category Best Cloud Security Solution, beating out competitors such as CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and Aqua Security.

Barracuda previously won this award, which recognises outstanding e-mail security solutions and services, in 2020. It is being recognised again this year for Barracuda Email Protection, complete protection for Microsoft 365 e-mail and data stops all 13 e-mail threat types.

Barracuda was selected as an award winner in Expert Insights’ Best of Cybersecurity Awards for spring 2022.

Barracuda was selected as an award winner for Best-of Security Awareness Training in Expert Insights’ Best of Cybersecurity Awards for spring 2022. Barracuda was selected as an award winner for Best-of Phishing Simulation and Testing in Expert Insights’ Best of Cybersecurity Awards for spring 2022. Barracuda was selected as an award winner for Best-of DMarc in Expert Insights’ Best of Cybersecurity Awards for spring 2022.

Barracuda was selected as an award winner for Best-of Email Archiving in Expert Insights’ Best of Cybersecurity Awards for spring 2022.

Channel Pro Network has recognised Barracuda with the Gold Medal for Barracuda’s e-mail security solutions and services, which protect against ransomware, phishing attacks and other cyberthreats. This is the fifth consecutive year that Barracuda has won the Gold Medal in the Best Email Security Vendor category.

Barracuda products

A 24×7 XDR service protecting your customers against advanced cyberthreats.

Elevate security offerings

Provide holistic managed security service offering that secures major attack vectors such as endpoint, e-mail, cloud, network and server.

Address threats efficiently

Leverage our best-of-breed security operations centre, staffed by tenured security experts to detect and respond to cyber incidents 24×7.

Deliver services with ease

Our cloud-native MSP platform integrates with your existing technologies, allowing you to extend your services easily.

Secure your customers’ inboxes with multi-layered e-mail protection.

E-mail-borne threats are becoming more sophisticated and are designed to bypass traditional email security gateway solutions. Barracuda Total Email Protection for MSP enables you to safeguard your customers’ inboxes with a multi-layered e-mail security strategy that includes gateway defence, data protection, business continuity, AI-based inbox defence, and automated threat detection and incident response.

Network, content and Web protection that keeps your customers safe.

Barracuda MSP’s network security solutions enable you to secure your customers’ Web applications, remote access, Web browsing, mobile Internet and network perimeters whether on-premises or in the cloud.

Reliable backup and recovery options to suit every customer need.

Barracuda MSP’s data protection offering empowers you to safeguard your customers’ business-critical data. Whether you rely heavily on on-premises, appliance-based backups or prefer a hardware-agnostic approach, we offer flexibility so you can meet the needs of your small and medium-sized business clients.

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact AvertITD by phone at +27 (0) 10 007 4430 (Johannesburg) or +27 (0) 21 007 2655 (Cape Town), or by e-mail at sales@avertitd.com.

About AvertITD

AvertITD is a dedicated software and security appliance distribution company committed to providing quality solutions through our focused approach to support and technical knowledge. Visit avertitd.com/ for more, or find us on Facebook or LinkedIn.