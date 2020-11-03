Bank Zero's Lezanne Human on disrupting banking in South Africa - TechCentral

Bank Zero is a new digital bank backed by former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan and launching in South Africa soon with a technology-led approach to financial services and low to zero fees.

TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod spoke to the bank’s co-founder and executive director Lezanne Human about Bank Zero’s launch plans, who it plans to target, what it’s doing to differentiate itself from its rivals, and what is involved in launching a new bank in South Africa from both a regulatory and technology perspective.

In the podcast, Human explains why Bank Zero registered as a “mutual bank” and what that means, whether the South African market is big enough to support the raft of digital-focused banks that have launched or are launching soon, and why it sees entrepreneurs as key to its success.

She also discusses Bank Zero’s bank charges, which it unveiled last week, and why it regards low or zero fees for banking as important as it tries to disrupt the market.

