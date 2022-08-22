Become an Avast channel partner through Avert IT Distribution

Offer your clients the best in antivirus software and cybersecurity when you partner with acclaimed distributor AvertIT Distribution as a reseller of the trusted Avast and AVG products.

These premium products guarantee top-notch cybersecurity software for homes and businesses. This gives you and your clients absolute confidence in the protection of their data, devices, networks and software.

Avast is recognised as providing some of the most advanced, affordable and effective protection against data breaches, malware, phishing and other cyberattacks.

What sets Avast apart in cybersecurity?

Avast Software and AVG Technologies have been incorporated into one company, Avast. It is an FTSE 100 company with an impressive global reach. In fact, as of July 2022, Avast has over 435 million satisfied users.

Avast and AVG offer a variety of solutions that protect Windows, Mac, Android and Apple devices, blocking over 1.5 billion threats every month . This translates into its protecting against more than 570 threats every second of the day – around the clock and around the world.

Avast offers cybersecurity that is seven layers deep, which means that these antivirus products actively protect the following aspects of your clients’ organisation:

Data Communications Technology People Processes Operations Environment

AvertIT Distribution’s resellers are confident of the Avast products for their clients because they are:

Effective

Affordable

Easy to install

Simple to update

Easy to manage

Avert IT Distribution partners with resellers so that you can pass these significant benefits directly on to your valued clients. You provide the best products, while enjoying AvertITD’s ongoing remote support and backup; 24 hours a day, from Monday to Friday.

All of the antivirus and cybersecurity solutions are entirely cloud-based and managed from one central hub. This is crucial as global business operations move towards being cloud-based and demand a scalable, flexible solution within this ever-evolving environment. Conventional firewalls simply can’t provide the protection that is required.

Avast has won a number of awards, testifying to its power and efficiency as a premium antivirus and cybersecurity solution. Some of these include its being awarded the winner of the Best Free Anti-Malware Award by SE Labs in 2020, Outstanding Security Product by AV-Comparatives in 2021 and the Top Product by AV-Test in 2021. It was also the winner of CyberSecurity Breakthrough’s 2020 Antivirus Software of the Year Award.

In response to the sharp and alarming increase in stalkerware and security threats in the last few years, Avast joined the Coalition Against Stalkerware in 2021. This is a group of specialists that are dedicated to fighting tech abuse using leading technology.

Advantages for AvertITD resellers

AvertITD’s hundreds of active resellers not only enjoy the success that comes from providing some of the best cybersecurity and antivirus software in the world, but also some bonus benefits.

Resellers have exclusive access to:

A threat detection network that extends worldwide.

A competitive pricing structure that you can, in turn, offer to your clients.

A variety of excellent promotions.

Dedicated support and training.

A comprehensive lead referral programme.

Continuous innovation and development to keep your product offering current and relevant.

A partner portal with support, insights and resources.

Enough flexibility to tailor cyber solutions for your unique clients.

A bespoke certification programme.

Assets for sales and marketing that add value to your customers.

About Avert IT Distribution

When you partner with AvertITD, you invest in your own success and growth. This world-class distributor offers a superior range of antivirus products to protect your clients and your reputation.

AvertITD was established in 2004 and has continued to grow, evolve, and develop since then. They have partners across Africa and the Middle East and they prioritise accountability, integrity and commitment so that these qualities and principles infuse everything that you then offer to your customers as a reseller.

AvertITD’s comprehensive home and business product ranges

Avast

Business solutions

Essential Business Security

Premium Business Security

Ultimate Business Security

Business Antivirus Pro

Business Antivirus Pro Plus

Patch Management

Home solutions

Avast Premium Security

Avast Ultimate

Avast SecureLine VPN

Avast AntiTrack Premium

Avast Cleanup Premium

Avast Driver Updater

Avast Antivirus for Partners

AVG

Antivirus Business Edition

Email Server Business Edition

File Server Business Edition

Internet Security Business Edition

Internet Security

PC TuneUp

TuneUp Unlimited

AVG Ultimate

In addition to their renowned Avast and AVG packages, AvertITD also offers Macrium and IP Warden. Each of these is reliable, powerful, efficient, cost-effective and easy to install, manage and upgrade.

